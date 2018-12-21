Huntington National Bank decreased Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) stake by 12.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Huntington National Bank sold 43,039 shares as Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)’s stock rose 13.85%. The Huntington National Bank holds 291,793 shares with $17.32 million value, down from 334,832 last quarter. Church & Dwight Co Inc now has $15.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.66. About 1.60M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 38.33% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

SOJOURN EXPLORATION INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SJRNF) had an increase of 522.5% in short interest. SJRNF’s SI was 24,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 522.5% from 4,000 shares previously. With 6,700 avg volume, 4 days are for SOJOURN EXPLORATION INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SJRNF)’s short sellers to cover SJRNF’s short positions. The stock increased 10.06% or $0.0079 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0864. About shares traded. Sojourn Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:SJRNF) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sojourn Exploration Inc. engages in mineral exploration activities in Canada. The company has market cap of $4.42 million. It has option agreements with Millrock Resources Inc. to earn a 100% interest in the Oweegee and Willoughby properties located in British Columbia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Sojourn Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Sojourn Exploration Inc. in August 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold CHD shares while 224 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 197.15 million shares or 3.70% less from 204.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Company invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 377,376 are owned by Tobam. Community Bancorp Na owns 362 shares. Pennsylvania owns 0.08% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 33,024 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 164,287 shares. Vident Advisory reported 13,922 shares. Garrison Bradford And Associate Inc holds 0.17% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank owns 121,832 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 16,199 shares. Capital Int Ca owns 0.31% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 39,650 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 11,585 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Company Ltd Company holds 15,121 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 113,173 shares. Howland Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,306 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Among 12 analysts covering Church \u0026 Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Church \u0026 Dwight Co had 14 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $52 target in Friday, August 3 report. The rating was downgraded by Societe Generale on Tuesday, August 7 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, August 3 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, November 5 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, October 10. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, October 29. Bank of America maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) rating on Thursday, October 4. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $58 target. JP Morgan maintained the shares of CHD in report on Friday, November 2 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of CHD in report on Friday, November 2 with “Neutral” rating.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $45.96 million activity. CUGINE STEVEN P had sold 15,000 shares worth $986,589 on Monday, November 26. Tursi Louis also sold $18.03M worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Friday, August 17. 16,718 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares with value of $966,650 were sold by SHEARER ROBERT K. 8,513 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares with value of $432,658 were sold by FARRELL MATTHEW. 15,762 shares valued at $1.05 million were sold by Vergis Janet S. on Tuesday, November 6. On Monday, November 5 Craigie James sold $19.93M worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 300,000 shares. LEBLANC ROBERT D sold $980,755 worth of stock or 17,544 shares.

