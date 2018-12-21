Hwg Holdings Lp increased Phillips 66 Com (PSX) stake by 921.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hwg Holdings Lp acquired 14,370 shares as Phillips 66 Com (PSX)’s stock declined 22.04%. The Hwg Holdings Lp holds 15,930 shares with $1.80 million value, up from 1,560 last quarter. Phillips 66 Com now has $38.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $82.78. About 4.93M shares traded or 62.49% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92

Sharps Compliance Corp (NASDAQ:SMED) had an increase of 2.59% in short interest. SMED’s SI was 19,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 2.59% from 19,300 shares previously. With 14,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Sharps Compliance Corp (NASDAQ:SMED)’s short sellers to cover SMED’s short positions. The SI to Sharps Compliance Corp’s float is 0.19%. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 39,979 shares traded or 133.33% up from the average. Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) has declined 22.08% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SMED News: 14/03/2018 – Sharps Compliance to Attend Gabelli & Company’s 4th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium; 25/04/2018 – SHARPS COMPLIANCE CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.05; 14/03/2018 – Sharps Compliance to Attend Gabelli & Company’s 4th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium; 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Rev $9.43M; 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 02/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – S–1 Base Plus 4 of Sharps Removal Services for TVHS – 36C24918Q0151; 27/03/2018 – New Resources Provide Localized Info On Safe Disposal Of Used Needles And Sharps; 05/03/2018 FDA: Arrow International Inc- Percutaneous Sheath Introducer Kit with Integral Hemostasis Valve/Side Port, Sharps Safety; 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Loss/Shr 5c; 06/04/2018 – Sharps Containers Market to Reach US$ 660 Mn by 2025, Says TMR

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $51.14 million. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web compliance and training program. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 3 investors sold Sharps Compliance Corp. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 3.43 million shares or 7.19% less from 3.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 17,000 are held by Malaga Cove Ltd Llc. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0% in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). Thompson Davis holds 16,234 shares. Quantum Cap Management has 0.6% invested in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) for 34 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) for 38,406 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 321,500 shares. 36,919 were reported by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,386 shares. 10,000 are held by Blair William And Com Il. Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) for 57,439 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 291,900 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 17,636 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 29,600 shares.

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased First Tr Nasdaq 100 Technology (QTEC) stake by 15,311 shares to 8,953 valued at $710,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Core S&P 500Etf (IVV) stake by 29,282 shares and now owns 24,023 shares. Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 7. As per Monday, October 29, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, October 29 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Tuesday, November 20. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $120 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 16 by Jefferies. As per Wednesday, October 3, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, October 30 report. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Buy” rating by U.S. Capital Advisors on Friday, November 16. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 15.

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.98 million activity. 21,500 shares were bought by FERGUSON J BRIAN, worth $1.98M.