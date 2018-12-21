Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 59.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 19,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,067 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $673,000, down from 32,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 581,707 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 10.16% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.16% the S&P500.

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 273.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 13,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,923 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $131.34. About 11.36 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief is reportedly leaving the company in wake of Russian disinformation scandal; 24/05/2018 – Facebook will ask users outside of Europe to review their privacy settings, too Facebook is pushing its GDPR efforts to people outside of Europe; 22/05/2018 – A LARGE PERCENT OF EUROPEANS HAVE ALREADY GONE THROUGH GDPR FLOWS ON FACEBOOK-ZUCKERBERG; 04/04/2018 – Facebook at Conference Call Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 02/04/2018 – Indonesia Threatens to Shut Down Facebook if Privacy Breached; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Is Forming a Team to Design Its Own Chips; 20/03/2018 – Facebook released a statement Tuesday addressing allegations that data from 50 million accounts was allegedly deceptively used by a political data firm called Cambridge Analytica; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Ordered to Comply With U.S. Tax Probe of Irish Unit; 22/03/2018 – EU plans tougher consumer laws for Facebook, Gmail; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK EXPANDS LOCAL NEWS PRIORITIZATION CHANGE IN NEWS FEEDS

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, April 28. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $145 target. The rating was upgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt to “Buy” on Friday, October 27. Pivotal Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 2 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, July 26 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, April 26. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $190 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 28 by Oppenheimer. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, January 13 report. The company was maintained on Monday, October 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Thursday, April 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 26 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Creative Planning has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Blair William & Co Il invested 0.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2.04 million are owned by Td Asset Inc. Atika Ltd Llc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,000 shares. Rmb Cap Management reported 14,888 shares. Savant Cap Ltd has invested 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Philadelphia Tru Co has 2.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cibc Asset Management owns 390,027 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Premier Asset Limited Liability owns 75,512 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealthfront holds 158,934 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Brinker holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 72,894 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc invested 0.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Professional Advisory Inc reported 3.64% stake. Victory has invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 insider sales for $1.73 billion activity. Cox Christopher K also sold $1.92 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. 3,125 shares were sold by FISCHER DAVID B., worth $509,438. The insider Stretch Colin sold $120,023. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.88M on Wednesday, November 14. Zuckerberg Mark sold $23.76 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, August 1. The insider Taylor Susan J.S. sold 2,268 shares worth $308,017.

Among 14 analysts covering Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Copart had 34 analyst reports since January 15, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 26, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 26 report. Stephens upgraded the shares of CPRT in report on Monday, February 12 to “Overweight” rating. Susquehanna initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 26 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, January 15. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, January 16 with “Hold”. JP Morgan downgraded Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) on Friday, September 21 to “Underweight” rating. Stephens downgraded the shares of CPRT in report on Friday, May 18 to “Equal-Weight” rating. On Friday, September 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Barrington Research to “Mkt Perform”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, October 31 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $121.69M for 22.72 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 25 investors sold CPRT shares while 158 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 172.64 million shares or 1.07% less from 174.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings owns 695,667 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 32,474 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 1.24 million shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors reported 7,774 shares stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Co accumulated 115,920 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation accumulated 1,253 shares. 7,647 are owned by Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Corp. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 69,088 shares. Gradient Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 28,735 are owned by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Burgundy Asset Management Limited has 0.1% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 212,291 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 7,720 shares stake. Endurance Wealth Management Inc invested in 3,815 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Invesco Ltd has 2.01 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company holds 0% or 146 shares in its portfolio.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $800.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,446 shares to 16,658 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Shares (GLD).