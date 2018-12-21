Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 45.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 114,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.61 million, down from 254,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 456,666 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 22.36% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.36% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corp in China; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – CO, CINEWORLD RENEW 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS FOR ALL 55 SITES AND EXPECT ALL IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018 AND 2022; 24/04/2018 – IMAX Launches Next-Generation IMAX® With Laser Experience To Enhance Blockbuster Moviegoing At AMC Theatres®; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N REACHES DEALS TO ADD NINE NEW IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA – CEO; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI ARABIA AGREE TO IDENTIFY, DEVELOP LOCAL FILMS; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL EXITED MED, IMAX IN 1Q: 13F

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 32.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,971 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.34M, down from 77,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 9.24M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 35.37% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 31/05/2018 – EQT Corp. Evaluating Potential Sale of Non-Core Production and Related Assets in Huron Play; 26/04/2018 – US natural gas producer EQT to sell midstream assets; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DAVID L. PORGES AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – EQT SAYS CEO SCHLOTTERBECK RESIGNED OVER COMPENSATION DISPUTE; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp 1Q Loss/Shr $5.99; 30/04/2018 – EQT Sells Piab For SEK6.95B; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp President, CEO Steven Schlotterbeck Resigns; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM – BOARDS OF EQT AND EACH OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP, AS WELL AS CONFLICTS COMMITTEES OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP, UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEALS; 23/05/2018 – EQT BUYS ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT

Analysts await IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. IMAX’s profit will be $12.51 million for 22.74 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by IMAX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Ibis Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $37.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 13,573 shares to 67,672 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.



Among 18 analysts covering IMAX (NYSE:IMAX), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. IMAX had 71 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of IMAX in report on Wednesday, February 1 to “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 20 report. The stock of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 28 by FBR Capital. On Thursday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”. The company was reinitiated on Friday, November 11 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Friday, November 20. Roth Capital downgraded IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) on Wednesday, February 28 to “Neutral” rating. PiperJaffray downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, January 10 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 19 by Wedbush.

Welch Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $347.76M and $305.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 46,336 shares to 386,012 shares, valued at $103.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.85 million activity. Centofanti Erin R. also bought $198,420 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares. $93,159 worth of stock was bought by McNally Robert Joseph on Friday, November 2. The insider ROHR JAMES E bought 10,000 shares worth $346,600. On Friday, November 2 the insider Jenkins Donald M. bought $116,200. Cary A. Bray Jr. had bought 593 shares worth $26,228. 7,500 shares were bought by Smith Jimmi Sue, worth $248,475 on Friday, November 2.



Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 51 investors sold EQT shares while 125 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 231.44 million shares or 0.13% more from 231.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sit Inv Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Whittier Trust owns 2,847 shares. 9,424 are owned by Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Co. Susquehanna Interest Llp reported 69,714 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.04% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beach Point Mngmt Lp has invested 11.83% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Marathon Trading Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap, Florida-based fund reported 37,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 149,500 shares. The Colorado-based Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt Co has 0.02% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Aureus Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).