Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) had a decrease of 3.57% in short interest. SLGN’s SI was 2.03M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 3.57% from 2.10 million shares previously. With 445,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN)’s short sellers to cover SLGN’s short positions. The SI to Silgan Holdings Inc’s float is 2.62%. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 464,200 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has declined 13.00% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Silgan at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Silgan Holdings Outlook To Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 54c; 16/03/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC – WILL FUND THE REDEMPTION WITH REVOLVING LOAN BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN CONFIRMS FULL YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation

Icm Asset Management Inc increased Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) stake by 114.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Icm Asset Management Inc acquired 30,773 shares as Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)’s stock declined 13.71%. The Icm Asset Management Inc holds 57,545 shares with $2.22 million value, up from 26,772 last quarter. Applied Materials Inc. now has $29.62B valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 16.18 million shares traded or 24.08% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog

Since August 15, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $1.50 million activity. Andreacchi Anthony P had sold 1,843 shares worth $50,039 on Wednesday, August 15. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $361,550 was sold by LEWIS ROBERT B. On Monday, October 29 DONOVAN WILLIAM T bought $118,750 worth of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) or 5,000 shares. $205,206 worth of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) was bought by ABRAMSON LEIGH J on Monday, August 20. On Thursday, August 30 ALDEN JOHN W sold $163,441 worth of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) or 6,000 shares.

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. It operates through three divisions: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. It has a 7.91 P/E ratio. The Metal Containers segment makes and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruits, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Among 4 analysts covering Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Silgan Holdings had 4 analyst reports since October 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 29 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, October 25. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, October 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 22 investors sold Silgan Holdings Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 72.02 million shares or 0.15% more from 71.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Gp Llp has 0.02% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 4.06 million shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.01% or 880,399 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 54,981 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 230,396 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt has 172,600 shares. Shoker Counsel Inc accumulated 16,233 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 11,837 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 98,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Fmr Limited owns 11.19 million shares. American Century Companies reported 0.05% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 43,181 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jlb Assoc reported 190,643 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Group Inc holds 0.01% or 351,714 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc Inc has 184,908 shares.

