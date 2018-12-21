Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 22.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 35,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,235 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.48M, down from 158,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $68.63. About 28.72 million shares traded or 102.01% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 51.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 302,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 288,352 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.69 million, down from 590,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $44.14. About 6.17M shares traded or 74.24% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 18.35% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – BT KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD; 06/03/2018 – BALL CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, CASH, TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN & REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES; 23/03/2018 – Centerra Gold Reports Restart of Second Ball Mill Circuit at Mount Milligan; 14/03/2018 – Dragon Ball and Mario shine again with copyright business; 21/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Open To Staying As Lonzo Ball’s Backup, Reports `Los Angeles Times’; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 13/04/2018 – Mob Boss? Slime Ball? Trump, Comey Trade Barbs Near Book Release; 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (PIT-628); 06/04/2018 – Census by Jesse Ball – incredible journey

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon: Irrational Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil – Another Reason To Stay Away – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Safe Is ExxonMobil and Its 4% Dividend Yield? – The Motley Fool” published on November 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: The Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2018.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. The insider Hansen Neil A sold 2,798 shares worth $214,914. The insider Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold 9,658 shares worth $757,284. $1.26 million worth of stock was sold by Corson Bradley W on Wednesday, September 19. Spellings James M Jr had sold 9,522 shares worth $746,620. Verity John R also sold $1.22 million worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, December 11. Schleckser Robert N sold $619,861 worth of stock or 7,855 shares.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $562.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 3,883 shares to 41,278 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Financi by 32,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76B for 12.62 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tci Wealth reported 79,948 shares or 2.84% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nexus Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 0.22% or 13,845 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale owns 48,588 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Lincluden holds 0.25% or 35,292 shares. Elm Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 4,497 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore reported 0.95% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Everett Harris Ca, California-based fund reported 249,467 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 596,267 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 0.72% or 3.94 million shares. 595,184 are held by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Old Natl Bank & Trust In has invested 1.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Greenwich Wealth Limited Com invested in 3,982 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Principal Incorporated holds 0.59% or 7.85M shares in its portfolio.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 12 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, October 31 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 21 by Piper Jaffray. On Tuesday, January 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Sell”. The rating was downgraded by Vetr on Wednesday, August 12 to “Strong-Buy”. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, September 3. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, January 23 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating by TD Securities given on Thursday, August 6. The rating was upgraded by Howard Weil on Monday, June 5 to “Sector Outperform”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 19 report.

Another recent and important Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news was published by Streetinsider.com which published an article titled: “Ball Corp. (BLL) to Sell Chinese Beverage Can & End Manufacturing Facilities to ORG Technology Co. – StreetInsider.com” on December 13, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $6.74 million activity. $4.16 million worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) was sold by HAYES JOHN A on Monday, September 10. On Wednesday, September 19 STRAIN ROBERT D sold $310,100 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 7,000 shares. Another trade for 16,647 shares valued at $840,674 was made by BAKER CHARLES E on Thursday, November 15. $327,151 worth of stock was sold by Knobel Jeff A on Monday, November 5.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 27,125 shares to 122,617 shares, valued at $45.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 596,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 720,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Among 15 analysts covering Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ball Corporation had 47 analyst reports since October 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, December 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, August 7 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, November 2 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 5 by Vertical Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, October 23. Jefferies maintained the shares of BLL in report on Friday, July 14 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, December 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 25. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, December 4 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 14 by Barclays Capital.