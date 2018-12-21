Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 18.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 1,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,808 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.07 million, up from 7,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 4.97M shares traded or 83.28% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 1081.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 417,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 455,747 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $59.22M, up from 38,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $92.52. About 3.07 million shares traded or 66.66% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has declined 15.47% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $335.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 6,893 shares to 28,304 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 859 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $18.46 million activity. $707,430 worth of stock was sold by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Monday, October 1. LAZARUS FRANZ E sold $5.22M worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Thursday, October 25. 2,049 shares were sold by LIBENSON RICHARD M, worth $458,976. The insider JELINEK W CRAIG sold $5.03 million. On Monday, October 15 the insider Vachris Roland Michael sold $1.49 million. Murphy James P. also sold $3.29 million worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 149 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Cleveland on Friday, February 26 to “Neutral”. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, October 5. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, November 3 by Northcoast. Telsey Advisory Group maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Thursday, October 1 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Outperform” on Monday, November 9. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 18 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 10 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 3 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natl Bank has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 5,227 shares. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 50,134 shares. Btc Capital Management stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Girard Prtnrs Ltd reported 13,889 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. 455 are owned by Atwood And Palmer. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 501,034 shares stake. Somerset Gru Ltd Liability Com stated it has 7,500 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 0.17% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hartline Invest has invested 0.63% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.25% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Lazard Asset Ltd, New York-based fund reported 131,563 shares. The Montana-based First Interstate Bankshares has invested 0.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Macquarie Group Limited invested in 0.03% or 70,245 shares. 47,806 are owned by Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 100,721 shares to 90,240 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 1.19M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (NYSE:NAV).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 45 investors sold RCL shares while 196 reduced holdings. only 90 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 143.34 million shares or 0.68% more from 142.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hexavest has 542,895 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Pggm Invs reported 216,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr holds 29,229 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Wellington Mgmt Group Llp reported 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Hartline Investment Corp stated it has 9,370 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 1,702 are owned by Colony Limited Liability Company. Highland Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15,675 shares. 87,294 are held by J Goldman Ltd Partnership. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc holds 198,655 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg accumulated 78,827 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1,820 shares. Md Sass Serv reported 154,450 shares. Point72 Asset Lp reported 1.06M shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. had 83 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 24 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 11. As per Tuesday, June 5, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, July 20 to “Buy”. On Thursday, September 29 the stock rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The company was initiated on Tuesday, June 7 by Sterne Agee CRT. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, November 18 the stock rating was initiated by Wolfe Research with “Outperform”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, January 19 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, January 25.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $998,977 activity. 1,578 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares with value of $168,179 were sold by REITAN BERNT. The insider Fain Richard D bought 18,900 shares worth $2.00M.