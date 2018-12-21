Ingalls & Snyder Lowered Its Bce (BCE) Holding; Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased Bce Inc (BCE) stake by 13.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 7,725 shares as Bce Inc (BCE)’s stock rose 5.56%. The Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 50,912 shares with $2.06M value, down from 58,637 last quarter. Bce Inc now has $36.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.86. About 1.53 million shares traded or 44.71% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has declined 12.24% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings

Among 3 analysts covering Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Extra Space Storage had 4 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 5. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 18 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Monday, July 16 by Bank of America. See Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.96 in 2018Q2.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.30 billion. It engages in property management and development activities that include acquiring, managing, developing, and selling, as well as the rental of self-storage facilities. It has a 22.35 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2006, Extra Space Storage owned interests in 567 properties located in 32 states and Washington, D.C., as well as managed 74 properties owned by franchisees or third parties.

The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $93.04. About 1.23 million shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 14.58% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09

Among 3 analysts covering BCE (NYSE:BCE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BCE had 3 analyst reports since August 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) rating on Friday, November 2. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $47 target. Edward Jones upgraded the shares of BCE in report on Tuesday, August 14 to “Buy” rating. Desjardins Securities upgraded BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) on Thursday, October 18 to “Buy” rating.

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 11.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.6 per share. BCE’s profit will be $601.16 million for 15.25 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.