Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) by 3.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 6,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 148,956 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.15 million, down from 155,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Express Scripts Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 31.61 million shares traded or 584.04% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – TIM WENTWORTH WILL ASSUME ROLE OF PRESIDENT, EXPRESS SCRIPTS; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 31/05/2018 – Express Scripts to Provide Patients with Faster Path to Rare Disease Diagnosis and Treatment, in Collaboration with PinnacleCare; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on Announcement that Cigna is Acquiring Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA DEAL INCL ASSUMPTION OF $15B EXPRESS SCRIPTS DEBT; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA CORP – DEAL WITH EXPRESS SCRIPTS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE ANNUAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PCT TO 8 PCT; 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – CANCELLATION DUE TO RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT THAT CIGNA AND EXPRESS SCRIPTS HAVE ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER; 16/03/2018 – Express Scripts Endorses “Know the Lowest Price Act of 2018” and “Patient Right to Know Drug Prices Act”; 11/05/2018 – Express Scripts: Pleased Administration Wants Eliminating Gag Clauses and Clawbacks; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 6.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.46 million, down from 62,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $60.42. About 59,520 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has declined 5.58% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP)

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Innospec Announces Investment & Streamlining of European Facilities – GlobeNewswire” on October 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Innospec Has The Opportunity To Leverage Self-Help And Growth Markets – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Innospec Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:IOSP – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2018. More interesting news about Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Innospec (IOSP) Launces New Technology for GDI Engines – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons to Add Innospec (IOSP) to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Innospec had 11 analyst reports since October 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt to “Neutral” on Monday, October 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $83 target in Friday, November 16 report. Johnson Rice upgraded the stock to “Accumulate” rating in Tuesday, November 14 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $86 target in Friday, July 13 report. Johnson Rice upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 24 report. The rating was downgraded by Monness Crespi to “Neutral” on Monday, December 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt on Tuesday, August 22. The stock of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 4 by Monness Crespi. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of IOSP in report on Tuesday, April 5 to “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $77 target in Thursday, November 9 report.

Analysts await Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 8.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.47 per share. IOSP’s profit will be $32.98 million for 11.19 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Innospec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 24,275 shares to 899,430 shares, valued at $22.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 26,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,283 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $626.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8,530 shares to 156,863 shares, valued at $13.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 24,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $2.67 earnings per share, up 23.61% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.16 per share. ESRX’s profit will be $1.50B for 8.65 P/E if the $2.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.43 actual earnings per share reported by Express Scripts Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.88% EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Express Scripts had 73 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $57 target in Thursday, August 10 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, November 1 report. The stock of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 9. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Underperform” on Wednesday, March 15. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 8. The stock of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, December 6 by Bernstein. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, December 14. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 5 by Leerink Swann. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $87 target in Wednesday, July 27 report.