Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Limited has invested 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 6,386 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 5.87% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs stated it has 82,439 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 96,226 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. 37,131 were reported by Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust. Ima Wealth holds 10,596 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Communication holds 3,500 shares. Parkside State Bank And holds 0.13% or 1,841 shares in its portfolio. Midas Management Corporation reported 1.34% stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.55% or 1.27 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.4% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 6,776 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 83,086 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.18% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 12.46% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.89 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.28 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.92% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Amgen had 10 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 13 report. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 30 report. PiperJaffray maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Friday, July 27. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $210 target. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 27 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 30 report.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.27 million activity. $360,520 worth of stock was sold by Patton Cynthia M on Thursday, November 29. 20,000 shares were sold by Jacks Tyler, worth $3.91 million.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $220,200 activity. $220,200 worth of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) was sold by DeByle Thomas D..

