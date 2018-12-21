Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 31.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 11,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,791 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.77 million, down from 36,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.99. About 10.78 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm quagmire, continued; 06/03/2018 – U.S. panel says concerns over Broadcom deal warrant full investigation -Treasury; 09/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile; 06/03/2018 – ISS Says Qualcomm May Lose Shareholder Support on U.S. Probe; 06/04/2018 – Qualcomm: Tender Offer Now Scheduled to Expire April 13; 13/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn hostile bid for Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – US says it has confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 12/03/2018 – JUST IN: Broadcom statement after President blocks its proposed Qualcomm takeover. “Broadcom is reviewing the Order. Broadcom strongly disagrees that its proposed acquisition of Qualcomm raises any national security concerns; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 2.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 107,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.19 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $586.40M, up from 4.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $108.62. About 5.82M shares traded or 6.89% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $8.32 million activity. 9,048 shares were sold by Rosenberg Donald J, worth $524,895. ROGERS ALEXANDER H had sold 854 shares worth $61,642.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12B for 15.21 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $82.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 6,345 shares to 256,352 shares, valued at $80.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waddell& Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) by 51,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive.