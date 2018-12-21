Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 115.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 54,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.88 million, up from 47,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 10.47M shares traded or 44.06% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Women in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Maintained High Rates of Virologic Suppression; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 89.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 8,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.00M, down from 9,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.66% or $82.61 during the last trading session, reaching $1378.22. About 11.56 million shares traded or 64.78% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Deloitte Named an Amazon Web Services Partner Network Launch Partner for AWS IoT Analytics; 16/04/2018 – Bezos and Trump are not on good terms, as Trump has repeatedly attacked Bezos-owned Amazon and Washington Post; 24/05/2018 – BNN: Amazon’s Finance Ambitions Are Said to Draw Attention From Fed; 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal; 11/04/2018 – Amazon and HP Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings in the Computer Industry, According to Temkin Group; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is launching an Echo Dot Kids Edition on May 9 that costs $79.99; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s Second Headquarters Won’t Have Near-Term Impact on Local Govt Ratings or Housing Market Around Eventual Winner; 28/03/2018 – Regulation Fears Ensnare Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s first-quarter revenue surges 43 pct; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa–An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 62.88 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 9,259 shares to 23,517 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP).

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 2,800 shares to 4,700 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 49,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,100 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Among 33 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.