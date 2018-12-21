Fort Lp increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 695.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 11,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,873 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $947,000, up from 1,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.07. About 1.16 million shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 10.97% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.97% the S&P500.

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Integra Life Sciences (IART) by 33.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 50,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,975 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.24M, up from 150,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Integra Life Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 415,992 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 2.83% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.83% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 20/04/2018 – FDA: Integra LifeSciences Corp.- The humeral stems trials are packaged in a kit for Titan Modular Shoulder System. Each kit; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $2.34 TO $2.42; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 EPS 69c-EPS 77c; 11/04/2018 – PRELIOS SPA PCRE.Ml – PRELIOS INTEGRA FINALIZES ACCORD WITH INSURANCE GROUP AMISSIMA FOR MANAGEMENT OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q REV. $357.1M, EST. $349.2M; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ORGANIC SALES TO BE APPROXIMATELY 5.0%; 23/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Presenting at Conference Jun 20; 26/03/2018 – Integra Resources SEDAR Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Maiden Florida Mountain Gold-Silver Inferred Resource Estimate; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Integra LifeSciences Corp.- TCC-EZ, Total Contact Cast System, Model No. TCC2-4051; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES BOOSTS FORECAST

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $465.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) by 8,959 shares to 104,858 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelcenters Of America by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Among 18 analysts covering Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IART), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. had 53 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, July 2 to “Neutral”. On Thursday, April 28 the stock rating was maintained by Lake Street with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 11 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 25. As per Monday, December 12, the company rating was initiated by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 21 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. On Monday, October 2 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 3 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 24 investors sold IART shares while 69 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 71.80 million shares or 1.22% more from 70.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 358,105 are owned by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 27,806 shares. Parkside Fin Natl Bank Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com owns 92 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 358,160 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 26,100 shares. Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability owns 650,879 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Globeflex Cap Lp reported 15,520 shares stake. Coldstream Capital Incorporated holds 3,957 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Adage Cap Partners Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 250,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 348,955 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Cap Guardian Trust Com stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 52 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Numerixs Invest Technology reported 0.02% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold EXPD shares while 170 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 155.26 million shares or 0.78% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blair William And Company Il owns 0% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 6,513 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 1.49 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mariner Lc has 0.01% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 4,615 shares. Fund Evaluation Gp Ltd Company invested in 0.23% or 18,535 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 9,766 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 180,379 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 0.05% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Mirae Asset Invests Communication Limited invested in 58,479 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 212,154 shares. Johnson Financial owns 14,475 shares. Perkins Capital Mgmt owns 14,000 shares. Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Liberty Mutual Grp Inc Asset Mngmt stated it has 6,982 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0.05% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $447.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TARO) by 53,258 shares to 105,795 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 416,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 794,037 shares, and cut its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).