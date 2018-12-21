Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 24.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 63,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 196,339 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.29 million, down from 259,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.54. About 37.75 million shares traded or 26.96% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs; 08/05/2018 – SIFIVE REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Intel eyes acquisitions to fend off expanding chip foes; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 3.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 3,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,306 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.16M, down from 107,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $218.65. About 1,361 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Night Owl Cap Ltd holds 3.3% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 34,511 shares. Signature Est Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 1,354 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2.04 million shares. Patten Patten Tn stated it has 47,428 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5.92M shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile reported 336,135 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 39,731 were reported by Mufg Americas Hldgs. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi owns 93,820 shares or 3.39% of their US portfolio. 1.67 million are owned by Franklin Res Incorporated. Greenleaf holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,100 shares. Emerald Advisers Pa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.95% or 57,209 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 2,480 shares.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 21,230 shares to 29,486 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF) by 290,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 insider sales for $13.32 million activity. 10,500 shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay, worth $2.73 million. The insider Rencher Bradley sold $3.94M. Ricks David A bought $19,607 worth of stock.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. Wunderlich maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, November 3 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, October 19. Pivotal Research downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, June 12 report. As per Wednesday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, September 14 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Monday, December 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. Dougherty & Company initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 14 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lvm Capital Mngmt Limited Mi invested in 292,858 shares or 3.16% of the stock. Staley Cap Advisers Incorporated has 1.91% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has 0.54% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Union Fincl Bank stated it has 122,653 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.14% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Portland Global Advsrs Lc, Maine-based fund reported 35,246 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.25% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 378,383 shares. Viking Fund holds 0.23% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 24,000 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 247,411 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt reported 117,752 shares stake. 85 are held by Macroview Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Trust Department Mb Bank & Trust N A has 0.04% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 7,959 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc reported 52,834 shares. 3.21 million are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Amg National Bank reported 64,302 shares.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $11.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aes Corp Com (NYSE:AES) by 195,955 shares to 315,030 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Finl Svcs Com (NYSE:DFS) by 4,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Among 57 analysts covering Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), 32 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel Corporation had 301 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Friday, January 26. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Underperform” on Monday, July 10. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 31. Brean Capital initiated Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Thursday, April 7. Brean Capital has “Buy” rating and $36 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, January 15. On Thursday, April 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Monday, March 21. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $37 target. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, October 22. As per Thursday, July 21, the company rating was maintained by Brean Capital. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, June 1.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.08 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.57 billion for 9.33 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.86% negative EPS growth.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 sales for $313,856 activity. 6,500 Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares with value of $295,945 were sold by McBride Kevin Thomas. SWAN ROBERT HOLMES also bought $245,993 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares. Shenoy Navin also sold $226,100 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares.