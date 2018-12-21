Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in First Bancorp (FBP) by 93.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 37,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 78,589 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $715,000, up from 40,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in First Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 3.29M shares traded or 52.01% up from the average. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 72.62% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.62% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 27/04/2018 – FIRST BANCORP PR 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 8.0C; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 26/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company CEO Recognized by Emory & Henry College; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 36.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 12,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 46,631 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.21M, up from 34,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 29.52M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Emphasizes Severity of Threats to Election Security; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s move beyond PC chips boosts revenues; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Statement on Russian Sanctions; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CEO SAYS COUNTING ON LEADERS TO RESOLVE US-CHINA ISSUES-CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aqr Mngmt owns 20.87M shares. Capital Advsrs Ok accumulated 225,552 shares. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Co owns 0.18% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 25,877 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.45% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 4.49 million shares. Acr Alpine Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,308 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 1.03% or 32,300 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Inc Ks holds 1.56M shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.89% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Stelac Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,634 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Notis owns 140,264 shares. Northside Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 14,965 shares. Telemus Ltd accumulated 82,938 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Moreover, Thompson Investment Mngmt has 1% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 118,716 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap has invested 0.83% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lehman invested in 0.13% or 6,035 shares.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $424.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 18,563 shares to 8,682 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 6,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,581 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).

Among 57 analysts covering Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), 32 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel Corporation had 301 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital on Friday, July 28 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Needham on Wednesday, July 12 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Thursday, April 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $60 target. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, July 10 by Jefferies. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Sell” rating by Rosenblatt on Friday, April 27. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 24 by Citigroup. Susquehanna maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, April 27 with “Buy” rating. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, April 3 report. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, January 26 report. The rating was downgraded by Bernstein on Tuesday, June 26 to “Underperform”.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Market Selloff – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Weakness of Micron Stock Has Created a Good Buying Opportunity – Investorplace.com” published on December 20, 2018, Fool.com published: “What Apple’s iPhone Production Cuts Mean for Intel – Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Under-the-Radar Driverless Car Companies – Nasdaq” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “The Gaga Effect: Intel pulls back on splashy consumer marketing strategy – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 6 sales for $313,856 activity. Shenoy Navin had sold 4,522 shares worth $226,100 on Monday, December 3. On Tuesday, October 30 McBride Kevin Thomas sold $295,945 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 6,500 shares. $102,050 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares were sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.59, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 9 investors sold FBP shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 188.90 million shares or 1.13% more from 186.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Penbrook Mngmt Lc invested in 0.84% or 95,900 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Ltd reported 2.11 million shares. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 154,225 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Metropolitan Life Insur Comm Ny stated it has 0% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 28,130 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Co reported 5,982 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 10,524 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 0% or 10,012 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And Trust reported 183 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 4,430 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 22.51 million shares. Pinebridge Investments LP accumulated 281,481 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0% or 24,601 shares. Jump Trading Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Among 7 analysts covering First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. First Bancorp had 16 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Merion Capital on Monday, April 30 to “Neutral”. Merion Capital upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $9.5 target in Thursday, July 26 report. On Friday, October 6 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 20 by Citigroup. The stock of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 20. As per Wednesday, February 8, the company rating was initiated by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 21 by Citigroup. On Monday, January 29 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. On Monday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) rating on Wednesday, October 4. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $7.5 target.