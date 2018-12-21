Real Estate Management Services Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 142.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc bought 7,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,710 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.50M, up from 5,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $359.38. About 315,538 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has declined 15.07% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.07% the S&P500.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 96.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 254,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.54 million, down from 264,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $113.31. About 3.44M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 earnings per share, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42B for 5.83 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. Gherson Diane J sold 11,451 shares worth $1.67 million. $495,846 worth of stock was bought by TAUREL SIDNEY on Wednesday, October 31. Swedish Joseph bought $232,838 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, November 1. WADDELL FREDERICK H also bought $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares. The insider OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673.

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04M and $343.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in R.E. Select Sector Spdr by 201,100 shares to 24,400 shares, valued at $796,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in City Office Reit Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 469,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE:BKD).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $4.73 million activity. Lee Yau Tat sold 2,792 shares worth $1.07M. $110,785 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) was sold by Campbell Michael Earl. Meyers Charles J sold $124,079 worth of stock or 280 shares.