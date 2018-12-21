International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) formed double top with $11.99 target or 8.00% above today’s $11.10 share price. International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) has $401.63M valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 28,082 shares traded. International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) has risen 17.66% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.66% the S&P500.

Weight Watchers International Inc (WTW) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.01, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 164 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 95 reduced and sold their positions in Weight Watchers International Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 58.98 million shares, down from 59.83 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Weight Watchers International Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 10 to 3 for a decrease of 7. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 51 Increased: 85 New Position: 79.

Analysts await International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report earnings on February, 12. IMXI’s profit will be $7.96M for 12.61 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by International Money Express, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -195.65% EPS growth.

Analysts await Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 72.97% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.37 per share. WTW’s profit will be $42.77M for 15.99 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Weight Watchers International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.00% negative EPS growth.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.74 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It has a 11.75 P/E ratio. It offers a range of services and products comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

More notable recent Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weight Watchers International Enters Oversold Territory (WTW) – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, FB, WTW – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “WW to Present at Nasdaq 39th Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Technical Look At Weight Watchers: Support At Last? (NASDAQ:WTW) – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Weight Watchers (WTW), Blue Apron (APRN) Enter New Partnership – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 2.06M shares traded or 1.19% up from the average. Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) has risen 4.53% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers Launches WW Healthy Kitchen™ To Inspire Healthier Habits At Home And On-The-Go; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q Net $39.1M; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Weight Watchers Cfr To Ba3, Sr Sec To Ba2 And Sr Unsec To B2; Outlook Is Stable; 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Weight Watchers First-Lien Credit Facility to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 12/03/2018 – Weight Watchers at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC – RAISED FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO AN EPS RANGE OF $3.00 TO $3.20; 04/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC WTW.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $100; 10/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS OFFERING PRICES AT $69/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q EPS 56c; 14/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17