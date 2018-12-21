Bonness Enterprises Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 36.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.33M, down from 40,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.24. About 35.17 million shares traded or 69.30% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader Again in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in International Paper Company (IP) by 3.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 114,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.55 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $174.51M, down from 3.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in International Paper Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.56. About 5.72 million shares traded or 37.36% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 21.99% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – International Paper Company Submission of Revised Proposal for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS “EXECUTED WELL IN A HEAVY OUTAGE QUARTER AND MANAGED THROUGH WEATHER RELATED DISRUPTIONS, DISTRIBUTION CHALLENGES”; 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS BOARD INTENDS TO REDUCE ITS SIZE TO 12 DIRECTORS IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Possible offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 16/05/2018 – Irish Takeover Panel Sets June 6 Deadline for International Paper Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – BELIEVES ITS CURRENT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR A COMBINATION WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Remains Ready to Engage with Smurfit Kappa; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS BOARD CONTINUES TO BELIEVE BEST INTERESTS SERVED BY PURSUING ITS FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY

More news for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “The Bull Case For BlackBerry: ‘Licensing, IP And Other’ – Seeking Alpha” and published on November 26, 2018 is yet another important article.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.69 million activity. $542,049 worth of stock was sold by Ribieras JeanMichel on Wednesday, September 19. 17,000 International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) shares with value of $893,088 were sold by Nicholls Timothy S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold IP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 319.50 million shares or 3.11% less from 329.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 5,264 were accumulated by Rfg Advisory Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 7,500 shares. Moreover, Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 0.09% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 11,680 shares. Security National Tru Comm owns 1,445 shares. 695,765 are held by First Tru Advsr Lp. 26,293 were reported by Rodgers Brothers. James Inv reported 38,580 shares. Spc Fin stated it has 9,000 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology invested in 0.03% or 2,700 shares. Moreover, Hourglass Capital Llc has 0.06% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Lord Abbett & Company Lc invested in 73,817 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0% or 41,493 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cleararc Cap has 0.07% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 10,553 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. International Paper Company had 86 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 18 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 10 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, April 17 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Hold”. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, February 12 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Monday, October 29. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, June 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, October 19. Goldman Sachs downgraded International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Wednesday, October 10 to “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, June 29, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, May 3 report.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 28.35% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.27 per share. IP’s profit will be $660.20 million for 6.07 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.49% EPS growth.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 177,629 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $157.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 68,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Bonness Enterprises Inc, which manages about $152.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 65,800 shares to 230,378 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oracle had 137 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Saturday, October 10 by Drexel Hamilton. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 15. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 16 by JP Morgan. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 17 by Wunderlich. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, December 15. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, June 14. BMO Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Wednesday, August 16 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, September 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity.