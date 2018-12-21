Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) stake by 69.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd acquired 535,040 shares as Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)’s stock declined 14.43%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 1.31 million shares with $102.98 million value, up from 770,000 last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc now has $16.06B valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $67.92. About 2.52M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 17.73% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Tech: Antitrust Review Continues in Several Countries; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees $300M Synergies in Third Year After Close; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure

Interocean Capital Llc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 236.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Interocean Capital Llc acquired 88,236 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 2.31%. The Interocean Capital Llc holds 125,608 shares with $14.04M value, up from 37,372 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $155.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $110.04. About 7.26 million shares traded or 66.89% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. LITTLE MITCHELL R had sold 3,358 shares worth $241,977 on Friday, November 23. On Wednesday, August 22 the insider DREHOBL STEPHEN V sold $337,151. 1,866 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares with value of $134,464 were sold by Bjornholt James Eric. On Friday, November 23 SIMONCIC RICHARD J sold $228,502 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 3,171 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 62 investors sold MCHP shares while 221 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 257.56 million shares or 5.16% more from 244.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hallmark Management Inc accumulated 1.93% or 206,965 shares. Brinker Cap reported 0.03% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Riverhead Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,747 shares. Stephens Investment Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0.63% or 434,502 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 5,402 shares. Amalgamated Bank reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Mariner Wealth Advsr reported 330,884 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Company Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 1,379 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communications Ltd accumulated 91,267 shares. Logan Capital Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 46,317 shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 9,607 shares. Roosevelt Invest Grp invested in 1.61% or 224,562 shares. 17,208 were reported by Westover Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 6,815 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Vanguard holds 0.08% or 26.24 million shares in its portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Microchip Technology had 13 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 8 by Jefferies. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Friday, August 10 with “Overweight” rating. Bank of America downgraded Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Monday, September 17 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Friday, July 27. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, September 25 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 10 by Nomura. FBR Capital maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) rating on Thursday, November 8. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 10 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 10 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, October 3.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 9,000 shares to 41,500 valued at $2.14 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) stake by 2,100 shares and now owns 17,400 shares. Melco Resort Entertainment L (NASDAQ:MPEL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.09% or 5,480 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited holds 0.13% or 6,070 shares. 31,493 were reported by Mendel Money Mgmt. 7,214 were accumulated by Edgemoor Invest Advisors. Moreover, Lesa Sroufe And has 0.31% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,727 shares. Principal Financial Gru, a Iowa-based fund reported 2.82 million shares. Gladius Cap Mgmt LP reported 4,438 shares. 13,399 were accumulated by Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Com Oh. 12,284 are held by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams. Staley Cap Advisers accumulated 12,283 shares or 0.1% of the stock. The California-based Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.84% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.68 million shares. Haverford Trust Commerce holds 1.17 million shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Swiss State Bank reported 0.69% stake.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. 12,024 shares were sold by Yawman David, worth $1.29M on Tuesday, October 16. Spanos Mike sold 20,074 shares worth $2.26 million. $587,364 worth of stock was sold by Narasimhan Laxman on Thursday, October 4. Khan Mehmood also sold $18.53M worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Monday, October 22.

Among 8 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 11 with "Overweight". The firm has "Hold" rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, October 3. As per Thursday, October 4, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with "Positive" on Friday, September 28. The firm earned "Hold" rating on Tuesday, July 3 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has "Neutral" rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Citigroup. The firm earned "Neutral" rating on Wednesday, October 3 by Citigroup. As per Friday, September 28, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of PEP in report on Friday, October 5 to "Neutral" rating.

