Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 32.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 2,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,883 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.12M, down from 7,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $162.06. About 1.06 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 6.7 BLN ($1.1 BLN) AND DILUTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU PER ADS WAS RMB 19 ($2.98); 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT

Kynikos Associates Lp decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 22.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp sold 1,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,242 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.34M, down from 6,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $186.38. About 189,537 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has declined 15.39% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Net $156M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HII); 30/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Newport News Shipbuilding; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 03/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Celebrates First Meal Aboard Submarine Indiana; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q EPS $3.48, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST. $4.07; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Director of Education For The Apprentice School at Newport News Ship; 24/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity H; 16/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Authenticates Keel of Submarine Montana (SSN 794)

Among 27 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Baidu had 76 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 11 with “Overweight”. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated it with “Underweight” rating and $126 target in Monday, December 19 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 28 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by Oppenheimer. Deutsche Bank maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Wednesday, September 9. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $170 target. Jefferies maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Thursday, May 12 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Sunday, May 20. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $29500 target. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Monday, July 31. The rating was upgraded by Daiwa Securities on Monday, April 9 to “Buy”.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $393.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 107,090 shares to 194,369 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.84 EPS, down 3.16% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.9 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $641.35 million for 22.02 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.65% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Baidu: Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chinese internet, semis gain on easing trade tension – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Fool.com published: “Google Abandons Its Chinese Search Engine… But Not the Chinese Market – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “Can Apple Challenge Chinaâ€™s Tech Giants in the Smart Speaker Market? – International Business Times” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu: No Google Threat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

More notable recent Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls acquires Md. cyber company – Washington Business Journal” on December 04, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Contract Modification For First Columbia-Class Ballistic Missile Submarine – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Raytheon Company vs. Huntington Ingalls – The Motley Fool” on August 01, 2018. More interesting news about Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Huntington Ingalls Industries: Stock Pullback Creates A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Advance Planning Contract for USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) RCOH – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 10, 2018.

Among 16 analysts covering Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Huntington Ingalls Industries had 47 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 20, the company rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, August 5 report. On Tuesday, May 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Sell”. Citigroup maintained Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) on Wednesday, September 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 3. Bernstein maintained Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) on Tuesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $198 target in Monday, December 5 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 12 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) rating on Monday, April 16. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $32800 target. On Tuesday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”.

Analysts await Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $4.16 EPS, up 33.76% or $1.05 from last year’s $3.11 per share. HII’s profit will be $178.69M for 11.20 P/E if the $4.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual EPS reported by Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.36% negative EPS growth.

Kynikos Associates Lp, which manages about $4.02B and $190.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,370 shares to 17,870 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO) by 44,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).