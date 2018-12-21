Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 168.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 14,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,789 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.51 million, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 190,271 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has risen 5.68% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 3,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,414 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.71 million, up from 64,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $782.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $101.96. About 27.26M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.45 million worth of stock or 40,000 shares. Nadella Satya also sold $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, October 26. Shares for $2.15 million were sold by BROD FRANK H. Another trade for 118,000 shares valued at $13.09 million was sold by Hood Amy.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $393.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA) by 30,662 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.30, from 0.68 in 2018Q2.

Among 27 analysts covering AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), 6 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive.