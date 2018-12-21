Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Intuit Com (INTU) by 1507.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 43,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,353 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.54M, up from 2,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Intuit Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $192.88. About 767,155 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blue Cap Reins Hldgs Ltd (BCRH) by 56.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 62,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,825 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.47M, up from 110,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blue Cap Reins Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 9,480 shares traded. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) has declined 51.16% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRH News: 24/04/2018 – Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 19 Days; 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – SEES TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 25/04/2018 – Staude Capital: Calls for Orderly Windup of Blue Capital Alternative Income Fund; 26/03/2018 – Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 18 Days; 18/05/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 1.00 EURO PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – TAKES OVER PACKAGING SPECIALIST KNAUER-UNIPLAST; 30/04/2018 – Blue Capital Reinsurance 1Q EPS 6c; 18/05/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE FY CONSOLIDATED SALES ROSE 47% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO € 141.8 MILLION; 09/03/2018 Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 33% to 10 Days; 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – AGREES TO ACQUIRE 100% OF KNAUER HOLDING GMBH & CO. KG AND ITS GENERAL PARTNER, KNAUER HOLDING VERWALTUNGS-GMBH

Among 26 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 14 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 insider sales for $192.64 million activity. COOK SCOTT D also sold $22.03 million worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, September 7. Shares for $2.03M were sold by FLOURNOY MARK J. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider SMITH BRAD D sold $4.61 million. POWELL DENNIS D also sold $979,360 worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Tuesday, August 28. Shares for $1.01 million were sold by Johnson Gregory N. Shares for $16.89M were sold by Goodarzi Sasan K on Wednesday, November 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 24 investors sold INTU shares while 257 reduced holdings.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $147.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500Etf (IVV) by 29,282 shares to 24,023 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,265 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr U.S. Med Dvcetf (IHI).

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $496.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4,325 shares to 5,895 shares, valued at $749,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 11,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,158 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Among 3 analysts covering Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Blue Capital Reinsurance had 6 analyst reports since February 4, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, November 23, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. As per Friday, October 13, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Mkt Perform” on Wednesday, October 19. As per Tuesday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, October 16 by Deutsche Bank.