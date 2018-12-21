Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 12.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 1,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,847 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.38 million, up from 13,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $192.06. About 1 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 1,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 29,436 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.29B, down from 30,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $110.21. About 1,394 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 126,290 shares to 111,312 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,754 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 selling transactions for $192.64 million activity. POWELL DENNIS D also sold $979,360 worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Tuesday, August 28. FLOURNOY MARK J also sold $2.03M worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares. The insider SMITH BRAD D sold $4.61 million. Another trade for 7,302 shares valued at $1.44M was sold by STANSBURY HENRY TAYLOE. $1.01M worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was sold by Johnson Gregory N. 85,835 shares were sold by Goodarzi Sasan K, worth $16.89M.

Among 26 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 14 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 24 investors sold INTU shares while 257 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 215.92 million shares or 0.30% more from 215.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blair William Communications Il holds 0.37% or 268,640 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Morgan Stanley holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1.75M shares. Axa invested in 258,720 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Sei Investments Com invested in 0.16% or 197,955 shares. Diversified Invest Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,075 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 195,800 shares. 28,789 are owned by Yhb Advisors Inc. Victory Capital holds 4,660 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 4.13M shares. Godshalk Welsh Inc reported 12,010 shares. Perritt Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 0.25% or 8,940 shares in its portfolio. 2,510 were accumulated by Virtu Fincl Ltd.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. 20,074 shares were sold by Spanos Mike, worth $2.26 million on Wednesday, October 31. Shares for $587,364 were sold by Narasimhan Laxman. 168,295 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares with value of $18.53M were sold by Khan Mehmood.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 18.49 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive.