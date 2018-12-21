Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Is At $459.88 Formed Wedge; Scansource (SCSC)’s Sentiment Is 1.35

Scansource Inc (SCSC) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.13, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 73 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 54 cut down and sold their equity positions in Scansource Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 23.91 million shares, down from 23.96 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Scansource Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 43 Increased: 55 New Position: 18.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) formed wedge down with $446.08 target or 3.00% below today’s $459.88 share price. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) has $52.52B valuation. The stock decreased 2.55% or $12.04 during the last trading session, reaching $459.88. About 200 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 29.79% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 26 investors sold Intuitive Surgical, Inc. shares while 235 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.44% less from 94.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Weik Cap Mgmt reported 1,445 shares. 35,053 are owned by Bender Robert And Associate. Rhumbline Advisers holds 203,824 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Ativo Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,490 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited reported 3,575 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited reported 2,765 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cim Ltd Liability owns 20,663 shares for 4.33% of their portfolio. Ftb Inc has 18 shares. Horseman Capital Limited invested in 0.41% or 3,000 shares. 434 were accumulated by Moors And Cabot. Peoples Serv Corporation stated it has 45 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 150 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0.22% or 100,799 shares. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il stated it has 1,965 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Among 10 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $635 highest and $540 lowest target. $597.60’s average target is 29.95% above currents $459.88 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 12 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy” on Friday, October 19. On Thursday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 2 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, November 29 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, September 12 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 20. The rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray on Tuesday, October 9 to “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Friday, October 19 with “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 sales for $59.70 million activity. Johnson Amal M had sold 1,000 shares worth $500,000 on Tuesday, October 23. GUTHART GARY S also sold $15.24 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares. $196,000 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were sold by RUBASH MARK J. MOHR MARSHALL also sold $4.20 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, July 30. The insider SMITH LONNIE M sold $127,690. $372,706 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by Myriam Curet on Tuesday, July 24. Shares for $451,170 were sold by Samath Jamie.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 19.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.07 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $282.07M for 46.55 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.27% EPS growth.

More notable recent ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) news were published by: Digitaljournal.com which released: "ScanSource to Present at Raymond James Technology Investors Conference – Press Release – Digital Journal" on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "ScanSource: Still Skeptical, Still Not Short – Seeking Alpha" published on September 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: "Is ScanSource (SCSC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year? – Nasdaq" on May 10, 2018. More interesting news about ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "After-Hours Earnings Report for August 28, 2018 : HPE, HRB, BOX, PSEC, SCSC, NCS, SCVL, OOMA, YRD, LCI – Nasdaq" published on August 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "ScanSource Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.89 per share – Nasdaq" with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Analysts await ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 7.78% or $0.07 from last year's $0.9 per share. SCSC's profit will be $24.84 million for 8.92 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by ScanSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.99% EPS growth.

Analysts await ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 7.78% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.9 per share. SCSC’s profit will be $24.84 million for 8.92 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by ScanSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.99% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 147,303 shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) has risen 5.14% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.14% the S&P500.

ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company has market cap of $886.54 million. The companyÂ’s Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture , point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies. It has a 20.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s AIDC and POS products are used to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, such as retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications; electronic physical security products, including identification, access control, video surveillance, intrusion-related, wireless, and networking infrastructure products; and 3D printing solutions to replace and complement traditional methods, as well as reduce the time and cost of designing new products.