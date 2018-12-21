Among 5 analysts covering MRC Global (NYSE:MRC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. MRC Global had 5 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, October 19. On Friday, August 3 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 17 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 2 with “Neutral”. See MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) latest ratings:

02/11/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $23 New Target: $20 Maintain

19/10/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $25 New Target: $21 Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $25 New Target: $27 Maintain

03/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $21 New Target: $24 Maintain

31/07/2018 Broker: Northcoast Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Initiates Coverage On

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased Anheuser (BUD) stake by 0.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 4,100 shares as Anheuser (BUD)’s stock declined 21.51%. The Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 984,491 shares with $86.21 million value, down from 988,591 last quarter. Anheuser now has $131.54B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 1.78M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.61, from 0.65 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 17 investors sold MRC Global Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 86.20 million shares or 0.07% more from 86.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 143 shares. Amer Tx has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 12,163 shares. Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 4.97M shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 54,410 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0.01% invested in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) for 1.13 million shares. 35,188 are held by Tudor Et Al. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 4,796 shares. 680,307 were reported by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc. Renaissance Ltd Liability Com accumulated 186,000 shares. Mcclain Value Mgmt invested in 154,869 shares or 3.93% of the stock. Art Advsr holds 0.03% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) or 36,846 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.79% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Sg Americas Ltd Com accumulated 37,806 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 10,572 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

MRC Global Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related services and products to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It has a 15.87 P/E ratio. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 513,743 shares traded. MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has declined 8.87% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.87% the S&P500. Some Historical MRC News: 10/04/2018 – MRC Global at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 22/04/2018 – DJ MRC Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRC); 23/03/2018 – MRC Global Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – KNOW Identity Awards Names Reed Taussig `CEO of the Year’, While ThreatMetrix Wins MRC Technology Award; 05/03/2018 – MRC Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 20/03/2018 – MRC ALLIED UNIT PLANS 8.5B-PESO CLARK SOLAR PROJECT: INQUIRER; 11/04/2018 – MRC ALLIED INC MRC.PS – FY NET LOSS 65.7 MLN PESOS VS LOSS 65.8 MLN PESOS; 12/04/2018 – MRC ALLIED RISES 3.2% AFTER RAISING PRICE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 26/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Royals perform well at MRC meet

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Home Run For Tilray – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Weed Stock Making Noise on BUD Partnership – Schaeffers Research” published on December 20, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Will Aurora Cannabis Be Next to Secure a Big Partnership? – Investorplace.com” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “#Cannabis Investor Idea: #CBDBeverages – AB InBev (NYSE: $BUD) and Tilray (NASDAQ: $TLRY) Announce Research Partnership Focused on Non-Alcohol THC and CBD Beverages – InvestorIdeas.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s cautious on Anheuser-Busch InBev – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) stake by 1.95M shares to 2.15 million valued at $65.09M in 2018Q3. It also upped Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) stake by 234,331 shares and now owns 1.07M shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 4 analyst reports since September 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research downgraded the shares of BUD in report on Monday, November 12 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 29. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, October 1 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 47 investors sold BUD shares while 149 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 69.22 million shares or 4.63% less from 72.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Co reported 0.12% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Gamble Jones Counsel reported 9,350 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 264,918 are owned by First Advsr Limited Partnership. Benjamin F Edwards And Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 4,267 shares. Oppenheimer And has 0.05% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Visionary Asset Mngmt invested 0.14% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 2,705 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma. First Republic Inv owns 115,847 shares. Cullinan Assocs Inc accumulated 46,538 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Mackenzie Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 40,480 shares. Westwood, a Texas-based fund reported 294 shares. Rothschild Investment Il stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bath Savings Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 2,640 shares. Moreover, Eagle Global Advisors Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).