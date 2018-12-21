Continental Building Products (CBPX) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.37, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 94 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 67 sold and decreased their positions in Continental Building Products. The investment professionals in our database reported: 34.71 million shares, up from 34.19 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Continental Building Products in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 49 Increased: 48 New Position: 46.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) stake by 4.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 219,087 shares as Cemex Sab De Cv (CX)’s stock declined 30.04%. The Investec Asset Management North America Inc holds 4.69M shares with $33.04M value, down from 4.91M last quarter. Cemex Sab De Cv now has $7.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 4.93M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 35.11% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/03/2018 – CEMEX EXPLORING GROWING AGGREGATES IN DEVELOPED MARKETS: CEO; 06/03/2018 – CEMEX’s FEC Quarry Earns NSSGA’s Platinum Community Relations Award; 05/04/2018 – CEMEX Creates Value Through Digital Transformation: 2017 Integrated Report; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms CEMEX at ‘BB-‘; Outlook Remains Positive; 18/03/2018 – CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC – VINCENT PAUL PIEDAD RETIRES AS TREASURER & CFO; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead; 18/03/2018 – CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC – APPOINTS STEVE KUANSHENG WU AS TREASURER & CFO; 16/05/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Invests in Mexican Startup; 28/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities continue slide amid trade fears, tech rout; 22/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS WILL NOT PURSUE 3.75 BLN CPO CAPITAL INCREASE

Analysts await Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 51.22% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.41 per share. CBPX’s profit will be $22.84M for 10.00 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Continental Building Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.00% EPS growth.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc holds 3.56% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. for 306,388 shares. Ami Investment Management Inc owns 74,109 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 1.3% invested in the company for 690,875 shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Management Lp has invested 0.86% in the stock. Stanley, a Alabama-based fund reported 41,619 shares.

The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $24.81. About 168,771 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (CBPX) has declined 1.47% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C

Continental Building Products, Inc. makes and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company has market cap of $914.05 million. The firm sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense names. It has a 11.81 P/E ratio.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 116,065 shares to 149,453 valued at $20.78 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Topbuild Corp stake by 15,941 shares and now owns 241,431 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.