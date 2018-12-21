Among 8 analysts covering Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Valero Energy Partners had 9 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of VLP in report on Friday, October 19 to “Sector Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, September 13. JP Morgan downgraded Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) on Friday, August 24 to “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, October 19 by Raymond James. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 31 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by SunTrust to “Hold” on Friday, October 19. Mitsubishi UFJ downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 17. See Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) latest ratings:

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) stake by 22.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc acquired 98,549 shares as Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)’s stock declined 20.69%. The Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 543,347 shares with $21.82 million value, up from 444,798 last quarter. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers now has $365.85 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.19. About 48,432 shares traded. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has declined 39.53% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.53% the S&P500. Some Historical RRGB News: 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Red Robin; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRGB); 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Capital Management Exits Position in Red Robin; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT GUEST COUNTS INCREASED 0.1%; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Red Robin; 20/03/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is Two Weeks Away from Opening its Newest Restaurant in Texas; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 75c

More notable recent Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: RRGB, IRBT, C – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Red Robin (RRGB) Down 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: UHS, RRGB, AJRD – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Red Robin: Surprise Surprise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Red Robin (RRGB) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2018.

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. The Company’s assets consists of the Port Arthur logistics system, the McKee logistics system, the Memphis logistics system, the Three Rivers logistics system, the Ardmore logistics system, the Houston logistics system, the St. It has a 14.81 P/E ratio. Charles logistics system, the Corpus Christi logistics system, and the Meraux logistics system located in the Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions of the United States.

