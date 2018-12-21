Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) had a decrease of 0.77% in short interest. THR’s SI was 387,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.77% from 390,300 shares previously. With 100,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR)’s short sellers to cover THR’s short positions. The SI to Thermon Group Holdings Inc’s float is 1.2%. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 76,391 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has declined 5.70% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) stake by 26.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 116,381 shares as Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)’s stock declined 25.66%. The Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 327,215 shares with $17.36M value, down from 443,596 last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services now has $879.33 million valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 75,015 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 7.62% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55

Since July 16, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $396,764 activity. The insider Goodman Scott Richard sold $65,076. Shares for $45,590 were bought by ARNOLD JOHN Q. Eulich John S also bought $458,400 worth of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) on Friday, November 9. BAUCHE DOUGLAS sold 750 shares worth $42,150.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased Innophos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IPHS) stake by 13,025 shares to 484,921 valued at $21.53M in 2018Q3. It also upped Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) stake by 128,281 shares and now owns 1.75 million shares. Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 10 investors sold EFSC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 17.37 million shares or 0.81% more from 17.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Sei Invests has 0.01% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). 25,800 are held by Bessemer Group. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Alliancebernstein LP reported 51,635 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 18,300 shares. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 27,350 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Counselors Incorporated reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Manufacturers Life The reported 13,937 shares stake. Brookstone Capital Mngmt owns 5,580 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) or 5,140 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 39,569 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 1,181 shares in its portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc invested in 59,789 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 34,817 shares.

Analysts await Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 23.38% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.77 per share. EFSC’s profit will be $21.92M for 10.03 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Financial Services Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

More notable recent Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Year in review: Bank consolidation accelerates with sale of Reliance and others – St. Louis Business Journal” on December 14, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Enterprise Bank & Trust names St. Louis market president – St. Louis Business Journal” published on December 10, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “TRINITY CAPITAL CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger – Business Wire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Enterprise Financial Services Corp and Trinity Capital Corporation (Parent Company of Los Alamos National Bank) Announce Intent to Merge – Business Wire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) CEO Jim Lally on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.25, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 7 investors sold Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.87 million shares or 2.34% less from 31.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Pdts Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 37,820 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.02% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) or 4.23M shares. Driehaus Cap Llc holds 105,832 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 66,578 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 36 shares. Kempen Capital Nv has invested 0.99% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Spark Inv Management Limited Liability stated it has 22,600 shares. Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 8,922 shares in its portfolio. Rutabaga Cap Lc Ma owns 621,099 shares for 3.67% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 61,138 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 35,800 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermon Group Holdings had 3 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) rating on Thursday, August 2. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $31 target. The company was upgraded on Thursday, November 1 by SunTrust. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 2 by BMO Capital Markets.