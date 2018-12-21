Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 8.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 4,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.00 million, up from 55,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 6.85M shares traded or 67.20% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 14.19% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 29/03/2018 – Shake Shack at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC STI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; RATING NEUTRAL; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS CEO SAYS BELIEVE UNTIL LATE LAST WEEK THAT INFORMATION ACCESSED BY EX-EMPLOYEE DID NOT LEAVE SUNTRUST- CONF CALL; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 14/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 07/03/2018 – Appian at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Nautilus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 15-16

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 9.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 10,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 98,186 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.71M, down from 108,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $184.9. About 2.66M shares traded or 26.25% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 07/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 6; 14/03/2018 – UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures; 15/03/2018 – CME CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME AND NEX HAVE REACHED AGREEMENT ON TERMS OF A RECOMMENDED ACQUISITION WHEREBY ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF NEX; 16/03/2018 – CME: No Certainty Any Firm Offer Will Be Made for NEX; 29/03/2018 – NEX CEO SPENCER SPEAKS ON CALL AFTER CME DEAL ANNOUNCEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 21/03/2018 – CME pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 06/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures stumble on profit-taking

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $148.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimtabs Etf Tr by 102,146 shares to 326,010 shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc by 320,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL).

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $11.23 million activity. The insider Pankau Ronald A. sold $35,530. On Wednesday, September 5 Tobin Jack J sold $1.37M worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 7,820 shares. Shares for $51,689 were sold by GEPSMAN MARTIN J on Thursday, September 13. On Wednesday, December 12 Tully Sean sold $2.59M worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 13,500 shares. Pietrowicz John W. sold 2,500 shares worth $449,650. $319,025 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares were sold by Piell Hilda Harris.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Eli Lilly, Anthem, BlackRock, CME Group and Southern Company – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “Nasdaq Plans to Pursue Bitcoin Futures Despite Plunging Prices, Sources Say – Bloomberg” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Close Update: Stocks Slump Ahead of Fed Meeting as Economic Growth Concerns Mount – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Expands Technology and Analytics Offering with Quandl – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME Group Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CME’s profit will be $572.44 million for 28.89 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold STI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 356.40 million shares or 4.46% less from 373.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.