Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hff Inc (HF) by 3.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 207,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $271.92M, up from 6.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hff Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 128,531 shares traded. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has declined 16.91% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 09/05/2018 – HFF Announces £248M Sale of Cannon Bridge House in London; 29/05/2018 – HFF Announces Capitalization for the $102.25M Acquisition and Renovation of 7-Property, Colorado Springs Apartment Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – HFF Announces $109.8M Sale and $103.61M Financing of 1390 Market Street in San Francisco to Swift; 17/04/2018 – HFF INC SAYS HFF TEAM WORKED ON BEHALF OF NEW OWNER TO SECURE FINANCING THROUGH PACIFIC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY; 09/04/2018 – HFF REPORTS $480.65M SALE OF 11 MULTI-HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Financing of Optima Chicago Center; 07/05/2018 – HFF Advises Seaforth Land in £90.8M Acquisition Loan from Blackstone for CAA House, London; 27/03/2018 – HFF at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 19/03/2018 – HFF Announces €110MM Financing for the Acquisition and Redevelopment of Ikos Andalusia in Costa del Sol, Spain; 19/03/2018 – HFF Announces Capitalization of Waterfront Residential Development in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Assoc Inc Com (JKHY) by 19.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 34,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.34 million, down from 173,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack Henry & Assoc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $125.58. About 317,757 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 15.38% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite

Since September 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $9.86 million activity. $1.30M worth of stock was sold by Thornton Joe Jr on Friday, September 28.

Among 5 analysts covering HFF Inc (NYSE:HF), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. HFF Inc had 15 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood maintained it with “Hold” rating and $28 target in Wednesday, April 5 report. The stock of HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 12 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Wood initiated the shares of HF in report on Monday, May 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Friday, July 28. As per Tuesday, August 4, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Wednesday, June 7. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, January 24. As per Thursday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Friday, January 19, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.63, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 17 investors sold HF shares while 47 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 34.51 million shares or 3.49% less from 35.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 45,766 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.59% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Northwestern Mutual Wealth, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 330 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest holds 23,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pinebridge LP accumulated 7,847 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 113 shares. Bancorporation Of America De invested in 0% or 10,954 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns holds 0% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) for 76 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 14,451 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 740,294 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 33,993 shares. California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Metropolitan Life invested 0% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Victory Mgmt accumulated 6,814 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HFF Announces Sale and Financing of 8-Property Multi-Housing Portfolio in North Carolina’s Research Triangle – Business Wire” on November 28, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Tableau Software Inc (DATA) – Yahoo News” published on December 10, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? – yahoo.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) were released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “HFF Announces Construction Financing for Speculative Class AA Office Tower in Denver’s CBD – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is DTE Energy Company (DTE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $17.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4,888 shares to 168,717 shares, valued at $18.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,654 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.40 million activity. $404,727 worth of stock was sold by Forbis Mark S on Tuesday, December 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JKHY shares while 141 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 67.19 million shares or 3.64% more from 64.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.04% or 14,953 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Company stated it has 160 shares. 52,574 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Bbva Compass Bancorporation invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd has invested 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Lourd Capital Limited has 2,476 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications invested in 0.08% or 26,088 shares. Hwg Holdings Lp reported 2.65% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 351,366 shares. North Carolina-based First Personal Fincl has invested 0.02% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Moreover, Natixis Advisors LP has 0.11% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 80,614 shares. Pictet Asset Limited reported 71,181 shares. City Company stated it has 62 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.11% or 18,100 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp And Tru Co has invested 0.07% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $66.48 million for 36.51 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.37% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Jack Henry had 21 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was upgraded by Evercore on Wednesday, December 6 to “In-Line”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) rating on Thursday, January 4. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $123.0 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, July 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, August 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, August 23 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 15 by Oppenheimer.