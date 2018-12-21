Maxlinear Inc (MXL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 69 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 59 decreased and sold holdings in Maxlinear Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 65.26 million shares, up from 59.81 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Maxlinear Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 35 Increased: 54 New Position: 15.

More notable recent MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Carolyn Beaver and Daniel Artusi Join MaxLinear Board of Directors – Business Wire” on November 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MaxLinear, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Washed Out Expectations Should Help MaxLinear From Here – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2018. More interesting news about MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2018 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “MaxLinear Stock Could Rally 50% – Profit Confidential” with publication date: January 15, 2018.

The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 392,685 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) has declined 24.87% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 07/03/2018 – MaxLinear Adds Two Quad TIA Devices to Telluride Family of 400Gbps PAM4 Products; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR: ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE ON MAY 23; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE MAXLINEAR ON MAY 23; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear and devolo Team for New G.hn Wireless, IPTV Products for Carriers; 14/03/2018 – MaxLinear’s MxL7704 Power Management IC Powers the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 09/05/2018 – MaxLinear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 94% to 20 Days; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear: CFO Adam Spice to Depart on May 23; 12/03/2018 – MaxLinear to Showcase Industry’s First 400G Data Center Transceiver Chipset at OFC 2018; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q Adj EPS 37c

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency and mixed-signal circuits for broadband communications, data center, metro, and long-haul transport network applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm offers RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chips to receive and demodulate broadband signals, modem solutions, and physical medium devices that provide a constant current source, current-to-voltage regulation, and data alignment and retiming functionality in optical interconnect applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are integrated into a range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial and satellite set-top boxes and gates, DOCSIS data and voice gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, satellite low-noise blocker transponders or outdoor units, and physical medium devices, as well as RF transceiver and modem devices for wireless access and backhaul applications.

Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 2.33% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. for 2.18 million shares. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc owns 129,729 shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Avalon Global Asset Management Llc has 1.28% invested in the company for 186,500 shares. The Oregon-based Hood River Capital Management Llc has invested 0.9% in the stock. Firsthand Capital Management Inc., a California-based fund reported 70,000 shares.

Analysts await MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 70.97% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.31 per share. MXL’s profit will be $6.21M for 46.03 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by MaxLinear, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 11 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, November 20. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, December 4 by Barclays Capital. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, November 28 report. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 26. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $206 target in Friday, November 16 report. Bank of America maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Monday, November 5. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $200 target. Berenberg upgraded CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Tuesday, November 20 to “Buy” rating.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CME’s profit will be $572.44 million for 28.90 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.