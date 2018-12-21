Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 90.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 242,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,185 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $720,000, down from 267,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 1.74M shares traded or 76.11% up from the average. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 9.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 216% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 97,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 142,610 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.78M, up from 45,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 1.66M shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has risen 64.74% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION REPORTS PRELIMINARY OF SELF-TENDER OFFER; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to Its Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER SEEKING TO BUY UP TO $600M SHRS; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Tender Offer Per-Share Price Will Range From $98 to $108; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Richard P. Bermingham, Pedro Cardoso and Keith Cozza Stepping Down; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE EXTENDS TENDER OFFER EXPIRATION TO 5:00 P.M MAY 24; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Final Results of Self-Tender Offer; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Believe Herbalife’s Business Stable, Short-Sellers Have Largely Exited

Analysts await Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. WRI’s profit will be $75.26M for 10.69 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Weingarten Realty Investors for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 32 investors sold WRI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 91.96 million shares or 1.75% less from 93.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stifel invested in 212,911 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 23,011 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 62,600 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh stated it has 14,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Proshare Ltd Liability Com accumulated 37,396 shares. Prudential owns 289,271 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 402 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Delta Asset Ltd Tn invested 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). California Employees Retirement System owns 233,887 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Trust Advsr LP owns 0.03% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 513,821 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr reported 1,412 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Limited accumulated 74,060 shares.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 27,507 shares to 227,494 shares, valued at $11.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 42,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $7.05 million activity. RICHTER STEPHEN C sold $3.16 million worth of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) on Thursday, August 16.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $7.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 155,703 shares to 143,460 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cno Finl Group Inc by 97,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 396,227 shares, and cut its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).

