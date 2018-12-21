Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 4.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 3,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,415 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.21 million, down from 79,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $8.31 during the last trading session, reaching $171.13. About 1.12M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 25.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 9.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.66 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $112.23. About 1.03M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 0.36% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 165.00% or $0.66 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. PANW’s profit will be $24.67M for 164.55 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,700.00% EPS growth.

Among 54 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 43 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Palo Alto Networks had 239 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Thursday, January 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 1 by Wunderlich. The firm has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, September 10. On Tuesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. As per Friday, September 7, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 25 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Pacific Crest with “Overweight” on Friday, May 27. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 1 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $160 target in Friday, November 30 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Monday, January 22 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold PANW shares while 187 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 0.14% more from 73.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 14,913 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Old National Financial Bank In invested in 0.02% or 1,500 shares. Quantum Capital invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Middleton Ma reported 4,866 shares stake. 345,126 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Inc. Services Automobile Association owns 31,196 shares. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.27% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Art Advisors Llc stated it has 0.64% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Lord Abbett Llc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 35,790 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Communications holds 0.08% or 36,917 shares in its portfolio. Scott And Selber invested in 1.89% or 17,029 shares. Cambridge Trust Co invested in 1.25% or 96,527 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 115 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 23 sales for $92.37 million activity. Another trade for 1,979 shares valued at $451,489 was sold by MERESMAN STANLEY J. Shares for $6.76M were sold by ZUK NIR on Monday, October 1. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold 40,000 shares worth $8.19M. Shares for $99,485 were sold by Bonanno Kathleen. On Friday, October 5 Anderson Mark sold $6.29M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 28,814 shares.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $610.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6,955 shares to 32,438 shares, valued at $18.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) by 86,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $361.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 377,300 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $16.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).