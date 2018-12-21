James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Sodastream International Ltd (SODA) by 37.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 33,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 56,441 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.08M, down from 89,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Sodastream International Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26B market cap company. It closed at $143.68 lastly. It is down 99.69% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SODA News: 02/05/2018 – SODASTREAM SEES YEAR REV. UP 15%, SAW UP 12%; 02/05/2018 – SodaStream Sees FY Rev Up 15%, EPS Up 8%; 15/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Sodastream wrongly coded; 04/04/2018 – SODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL LTD SODA.O : B.RILEY STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 02/05/2018 – SODASTREAM 1Q CONSUMABLES REV. $72.0M; 08/05/2018 – La Financiere De L’Echiquier Buys 1.5% Position in SodaStream; 02/05/2018 – SODASTREAM BOOSTS YR GROWTH VIEWS FOR REVENUE, OPER INCOME, EPS; 02/05/2018 – SODASTREAM 1Q EPS 81C, EST. 71C; 02/05/2018 – SODASTREAM 1Q REV. $143.6M, EST. $133.0M; 30/03/2018 – SodaStream Parodies ltself with Prank Product lnfomercial

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 14.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 91,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 557,738 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.62M, down from 649,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 6.88M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Rev $5.19B; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN LAUNCHES GENERIC OF BRISTOL MYERS’ MUTAMYCIN INJECTION; 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – LUPUS THERAPEUTICS, BMY TO COLLABORATE ON BMS-986165 TESTING; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Noncurrent Pension Liabilities $434 Million at March 31; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63,900 shares to 3.20M shares, valued at $56.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rev Group Inc. by 199,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold BMY shares while 532 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 388 raised stakes. 1.14 billion shares or 0.62% less from 1.14 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 254,411 are owned by Axa. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 509,243 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 36,202 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,329 shares. 11,022 are owned by Sabal Tru. Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Willis Counsel has invested 1.3% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mirador Limited Partnership has 1.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Adage Cap Partners Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hanson Doremus Invest accumulated 33,691 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 418 shares. Beech Hill Advisors accumulated 3.4% or 105,500 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York has 1.51% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Stearns Svcs Grp Inc accumulated 7,282 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Inc owns 3,952 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.37B for 14.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.94% negative EPS growth.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $2.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 11,125 shares to 87,255 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 336,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 722,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF).

