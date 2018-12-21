Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.46, from 0.54 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 22 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 22 sold and reduced their equity positions in Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 9.72 million shares, up from 9.20 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 14 Increased: 15 New Position: 7.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 6.92% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 3,147 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock declined 15.75%. The Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 42,352 shares with $19.28M value, down from 45,499 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $35.91B valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $6.16 during the last trading session, reaching $385.55. About 356,714 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has declined 3.20% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $4.14 earnings per share, up 40.34% or $1.19 from last year’s $2.95 per share. SHW’s profit will be $385.60M for 23.28 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.68 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 9 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Friday, October 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 11. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 26 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, October 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, July 17. On Monday, December 17 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 25.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) stake by 14,591 shares to 22,165 valued at $1.55 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Vngrd Sp 500 Etf (VOO) stake by 16,322 shares and now owns 206,214 shares. Roku Inc was raised too.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 6 selling transactions for $14.78 million activity. MORIKIS JOHN G also sold $9.20M worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares. $253,125 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was bought by STROPKI JOHN M. Shares for $234,328 were sold by Hodnik David F on Wednesday, August 8. GILLIGAN THOMAS P had sold 5,080 shares worth $2.33 million on Tuesday, August 28. KROPF SUSAN J sold 995 shares worth $443,203. The insider Baxter Joel D. sold 2,533 shares worth $1.13 million. 3,839 shares valued at $1.69 million were sold by IPPOLITO PETER J. on Tuesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 67.91 million shares or 5.45% less from 71.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Earnest Prtn Lc stated it has 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.04% or 135,629 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Invest Llc holds 484,596 shares or 7.26% of its portfolio. Motco holds 111 shares. 2,862 were accumulated by Jane Street Ltd Llc. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 9,741 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Co holds 0.05% or 10,922 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Serv holds 700 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.58% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 3,294 shares. Sand Hill Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,262 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Suncoast Equity Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 510 shares. Cypress Cap Gp invested in 0.45% or 5,163 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 4,944 shares. Chase Inv Counsel Corp holds 6,858 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio.

The stock increased 2.47% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.285. About 118,680 shares traded. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) has declined 63.03% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 02/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss $83.6M; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY: ALL 11.5% SR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021 REDEEMED; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Has Filed Notification of Late Filing With SEC for Form 10-K; 14/05/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to File its Form 10-Q on May 15th and Will Host First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on May 16th; 26/04/2018 – Explosion rocks Calumet Superior, Wisconsin refinery -local media; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Sees Commensurate Decrease in Those Line Items for FY 2017; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – EXTENDED ITS CORPORATE REVOLVER FOR A NEW FIVE-YEAR TERM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLMT); 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL CHANGES IN REV

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. The company has market cap of $179.87 million. It operates in three divisions: Specialty Products, Fuel Products, and Oilfield Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, petrolatums, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

