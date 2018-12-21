Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Unilever Nv Ny (UN) by 14.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 71,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 564,080 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.34M, up from 492,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Unilever Nv Ny for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.21. About 2.05M shares traded or 51.09% up from the average. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has declined 3.66% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.66% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever says decision to quit UK `nothing to do with Brexit’; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam over London as corporate HQ; 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Norwich Factory Set to Close at End of 2019; 19/04/2018 – WRAPUP-Nestle, Unilever forego price increases to move product; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Wants to Filter China’s Foul Air Before It’s Cleaned Up; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1 Bln Bond Issue; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Long Term Issuer Rating To Unilever International Holdings N.V.; Stable Outlook; 16/03/2018 – Unilever says Brexit not behind Rotterdam move; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 2,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 11,819 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.63M, down from 14,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $128.27. About 16.61 million shares traded or 77.88% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury

Among 11 analysts covering Unilever NV (NYSE:UN), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Unilever NV had 13 analyst reports since September 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 10, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan downgraded Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) on Wednesday, December 7 to “Neutral” rating. Bernstein initiated Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) on Monday, August 22 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 31 by Citigroup. As per Friday, March 23, the company rating was upgraded by Argus Research. On Monday, March 27 the stock rating was reinitiated by Liberum Capital with “Hold”. The stock of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, January 12 by JP Morgan. Berenberg upgraded the shares of UN in report on Friday, September 25 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, December 13. The stock of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 22.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $16.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 58,528 shares to 2.37M shares, valued at $189.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Company by 8,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,921 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy (NYSE:D).

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $483.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 2,005 shares to 4,901 shares, valued at $798,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 16.44 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Leisure Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.75% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rand Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). C A S holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 300,245 shares. Montag A And Assoc invested in 220,813 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 50,000 shares. Highland Capital Limited Liability invested in 153,493 shares or 1.53% of the stock. National Asset holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 53,751 shares. The New Jersey-based Roundview Capital Limited Liability has invested 1.72% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fort Point Cap Partners Llc stated it has 6,037 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holdg holds 1.18% or 297,713 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.22M shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 3.17 million shares for 4.07% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Brown Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 191,773 shares. Glenview Bancorporation Trust Dept holds 4.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 71,209 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 14 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 6 with “Buy”. As per Friday, June 16, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 17. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 18. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 29 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $130.0 target in Wednesday, September 20 report. BTIG Research maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, August 2 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, August 31.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Sneed Michael E sold $4.41 million worth of stock. On Friday, December 14 PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 2,000 shares. Duato Joaquin sold $5.77M worth of stock. Fasolo Peter had sold 166,695 shares worth $24.41 million. Gorsky Alex had sold 264,465 shares worth $38.60M on Friday, November 16. PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910 worth of stock.