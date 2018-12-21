Among 7 analysts covering InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC had 8 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 8 with “Outperform”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of IHG in report on Wednesday, August 8 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Friday, November 16 by Barclays Capital. The stock of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) earned “Reduce” rating by Kepler Cheuvreux on Tuesday, August 7. Numis Securities maintained the shares of IHG in report on Tuesday, August 7 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 23 report. See InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) latest ratings:

16/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 4500.00 Maintain

03/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell DownGrade

23/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 5650.00 Maintain

08/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 5800.00 New Target: GBX 5650.00 Maintain

08/08/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4350.00 Maintain

07/08/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4850.00 Maintain

07/08/2018 Broker: Kepler Cheuvreux Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 4300.00 Maintain

19/07/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4500.00 New Target: GBX 5000.00 Maintain

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased Service Now Inc (NOW) stake by 59.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp acquired 21,951 shares as Service Now Inc (NOW)’s stock declined 7.09%. The Jasper Ridge Partners Lp holds 58,961 shares with $11.54 million value, up from 37,010 last quarter. Service Now Inc now has $29.14B valuation. The stock decreased 4.37% or $7.43 during the last trading session, reaching $162.49. About 2.01M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 52.81% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.81% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 21 insider sales for $57.15 million activity. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $379,797 worth of stock or 2,031 shares. On Monday, September 17 the insider LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $6.38 million. On Wednesday, November 14 the insider CODD RONALD E F sold $2.06M. Schneider David had sold 12,625 shares worth $2.09 million. Another trade for 12,504 shares valued at $2.25M was made by WADORS PATRICIA L on Friday, August 17. $2.51 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by Donahoe John J. Scarpelli Michael sold 39,827 shares worth $7.13 million.

Among 9 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. ServiceNow had 12 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $15 target in Monday, September 17 report. Barclays Capital maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, September 7 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 26. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 12 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NOW in report on Thursday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, July 25. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27 with “Neutral”. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOW shares while 151 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 162.71 million shares or 2.64% less from 167.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tcw Incorporated, California-based fund reported 1.29 million shares. Bessemer has invested 0.61% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Victory Cap Management, Ohio-based fund reported 653,981 shares. Avalon Glob Asset Management Limited invested in 60,400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 279,099 shares. Comerica Natl Bank reported 8,319 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.12% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 2,765 shares. Melvin LP stated it has 125,000 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 1.48 million shares in its portfolio. Foxhaven Asset LP has 389,904 shares for 4.26% of their portfolio. Hudock Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. North Carolina-based State Bank Of America De has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp has 0.04% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ims Cap Mngmt has 34 shares.

The stock decreased 0.30% or GBX 12 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 4032. About 899,654 shares traded or 39.44% up from the average. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

