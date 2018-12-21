Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 4,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,297 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.44 million, down from 102,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 220,084 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has declined 13.04% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.04% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 25/04/2018 – Jacobs Selected by ENCINA for New BTX Plant in Wyoming; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will no be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 05/04/2018 – “Any world class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded $778M Global IT Enterprise Ops and Maintenance Contract for U.S. Special Ops Command; 27/03/2018 – Jacobs Secures Multi-Discipline Contract from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 13.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.43 million, up from 70,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 110,595 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has risen 3.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Slee; 22/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $1,865 MLN -$1,910 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.98, EST. $2.72

Among 25 analysts covering Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had 92 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, April 25. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, October 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 9 by Mizuho. The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, December 3 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 19. As per Tuesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 8 by RBC Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200.0 target in Tuesday, November 7 report. FBR Capital initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 18 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 19 sales for $2.91 million activity. Shares for $273,296 were sold by COZADD BRUCE C on Monday, July 2. On Friday, September 14 MILLER MICHAEL PATRICK sold $33,040 worth of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 200 shares. Young Matthew P. also sold $105,000 worth of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares. O’Keefe Kenneth W also sold $116,563 worth of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) on Thursday, August 9. Another trade for 10,130 shares valued at $1.71M was sold by ENRIGHT PATRICK G. 3,334 shares were sold by Hooper Suzanne Sawochka, worth $467,460 on Friday, December 14.

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Jazz Pharma (JAZZ) Q2 Earnings Coming Up: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jazz Sells Pain Drug Prialt’s Rights to TerSera Therapeutics – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats by $0.26, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For VLUE – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jazz reports late-stage trial for Vyxeos in blood cancer meets goal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.52 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold JAZZ shares while 100 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 3.34% less from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 1,340 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth has 0% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 0.17% or 134,506 shares in its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership owns 2,955 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 60,266 shares. Proshare Ltd Company stated it has 26,780 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 58,523 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 104,660 shares. Victory Mgmt Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Mai Cap Management has 4,632 shares. D E Shaw And Com reported 98,615 shares. Orbimed Advisors reported 1.79% stake. Service owns 152 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Lc reported 9,620 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Llc holds 480,589 shares.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $442.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 15,800 shares to 70,800 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 73,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,994 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 30 investors sold JEC shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 62 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 113.27 million shares or 1.04% more from 112.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 40,192 shares. Fort LP invested 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). M&T Fincl Bank Corp invested in 23,945 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.07% or 64,900 shares in its portfolio. Centurylink Inv Mngmt has 15,322 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Security Bank Of So Dak holds 2.44% or 27,605 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.09% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 18,064 shares. Franklin Resources Inc reported 4,576 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). First Fincl Corp In holds 68 shares. Cambridge Advsr, Iowa-based fund reported 5,889 shares. Etrade Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 12,582 shares. 31,401 are held by Shufro Rose & Communication Lc.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 15,150 shares to 497,187 shares, valued at $58.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Low Duration Oppor by 21,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 40.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JEC’s profit will be $153.71M for 13.13 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” on November 24, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on November 20, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Jacobs Rings NYSE Closing Bell, Marking Transformative Business Combination 70 Years in the Making – Business Wire” on January 18, 2018. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jacobs Engineering: Growth On The Horizon – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research Coverage Highlights Tractor Supply, Shaw Communications, Alkermes plc, Jacobs Engineering Group, Eastman Chemical, and Varian Medical â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. had 72 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 7. Credit Suisse maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) on Wednesday, November 21 with “Outperform” rating. Argus Research upgraded the shares of JEC in report on Friday, June 3 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, January 30 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, November 21. Citigroup maintained the shares of JEC in report on Tuesday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 21 by M Partners. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, September 4 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, March 29 with “Buy”.