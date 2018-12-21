Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 14,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 785,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $89.81 million, up from 771,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $773.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $100.73. About 18.71M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (RS) by 18.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,200 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.98 million, down from 28,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $71.38. About 175,313 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 7.90% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. BROD FRANK H sold 20,000 shares worth $2.15 million. Capossela Christopher C had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.12M. Shares for $21.70M were sold by Nadella Satya. Hood Amy had sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09M.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $19.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 39,343 shares to 682,234 shares, valued at $27.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 15,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,213 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 16.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stelliam Lp holds 294,500 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Artemis Management Llp accumulated 1.52 million shares. First Western Capital Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 6,910 shares. John G Ullman And Assocs accumulated 100,462 shares. Shikiar Asset reported 7,412 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company owns 77,819 shares or 2.99% of their US portfolio. Graham Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cambridge Investment Rech Incorporated owns 666,037 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset has 293,888 shares. Cim Ltd Co holds 0.2% or 4,773 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett & Limited Liability Com reported 795,698 shares stake. D L Carlson Investment Gp Incorporated invested 3.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mig Cap Lc has invested 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Somerset Trust Comm reported 83,277 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 29 investors sold RS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 57.07 million shares or 3.98% less from 59.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Citizens Fincl Bank And reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Eqis Capital has 0.05% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 9,693 shares. Zpr Inv Mngmt has 3.84% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 29,683 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability owns 8,344 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Com owns 501 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). First Mercantile invested in 0.01% or 530 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0.09% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 321,634 shares. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Fifth Third Bank holds 0% or 1,380 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank reported 127,000 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Communications has 3,055 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Argent Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). 37,925 were accumulated by Raymond James & Assoc. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 97,982 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 190,465 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $358.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 29,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since November 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.69 million activity. $440,866 worth of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) was sold by Smith William A II.

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.61 from last year’s $1.22 per share. RS’s profit will be $128.88 million for 9.75 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.38% negative EPS growth.

