Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 0.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 8,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $284.29M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $747.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $157.42. About 13.05M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019; 31/05/2018 – Apple delays production start of 6.1-inch iPhone due to quality problems at LCD maker Japan Display, supply chain sources say; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but scrapped it; 04/05/2018 – Apple became the biggest shipper of wearables in 2017, owning 21 percent of market share, according to IDC; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE APPLE STAKE UP 45% TO 239M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 0.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 8,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $50.63 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $43.16. About 10.05 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Putnam Fl Investment Company owns 211,670 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 2.91M shares. Somerville Kurt F has invested 4.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bremer Tru Association reported 47,589 shares stake. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 3.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 306,476 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Lc has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Whittier Tru Commerce Of Nevada reported 251,237 shares. General American holds 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 104,000 shares. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shikiar Asset Mgmt invested in 7.9% or 89,879 shares. Liberty Cap Mgmt Inc invested 3.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Budros Ruhlin And Roe stated it has 42,001 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The has invested 2.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 5.34 million are held by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Llc. Martin Currie Ltd owns 167,837 shares or 2.63% of their US portfolio.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of stock.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 259 shares to 216,919 shares, valued at $261.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,940 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zto Express Inc by 450,123 shares to 773,425 shares, valued at $12.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $27.41 million activity. Another trade for 35,000 shares valued at $1.51 million was sold by Goeckeler David. Another trade for 68,308 shares valued at $3.24 million was sold by Tan Irving. 4,373 shares were sold by CHANDLER MARK D, worth $196,324 on Friday, November 23. Shares for $10.28 million were sold by Robbins Charles. 33,950 shares were sold by BHATT PRAT, worth $1.52M. 25,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by WEST STEVEN M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 875,306 shares. Athena Cap Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 185,272 shares or 2.59% of the stock. Driehaus Cap Limited Liability Company owns 7,360 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.23% or 25,143 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability invested 1.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 1.36 million shares. Butensky And Cohen Security has 2.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hamlin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.24 million shares. Evergreen Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Budros Ruhlin & Roe has invested 0.67% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Timber Hill Ltd holds 1.38% or 28,177 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt holds 48,823 shares. State Street owns 195.78 million shares. The Florida-based Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive.