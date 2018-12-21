American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 2.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 58,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.76 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $305.81M, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $88.4. About 254,881 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.68% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 3,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $892,000, down from 10,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $128.26. About 11.60M shares traded or 24.27% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $319.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 14,530 shares to 82,813 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 21,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.44 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parsec Financial Management accumulated 1.6% or 182,676 shares. Alley Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 18,933 are owned by Twin Tree Management Lp. Sandhill Prtn Ltd Liability Co invested in 7,334 shares. First Commonwealth Fin Pa reported 9,662 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc owns 4.76 million shares. Ima Wealth Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Roundview Limited Com holds 1.72% or 50,498 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corporation holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.33M shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Davis R M stated it has 348,969 shares. Aimz Investment Advsr Ltd Llc holds 1.59% or 17,888 shares. Forte Capital Limited Liability Com Adv invested in 21,077 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Cypress Capital Grp Incorporated holds 86,157 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Family Firm invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 9 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 12 report. As per Tuesday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 10 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 18 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Buy”.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. 1,000 shares valued at $133,910 were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D on Friday, December 14. $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14. PRINCE CHARLES had bought 2,000 shares worth $268,731 on Friday, December 14. Sneed Michael E sold $3.91 million worth of stock or 29,000 shares. Gorsky Alex also sold $38.60M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, November 16. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $5.77M was sold by Duato Joaquin.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 11.36% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.2 per share. AFG’s profit will be $174.04M for 11.33 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $33.78 million activity. JOSEPH GREGORY G also bought $92,912 worth of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) shares.