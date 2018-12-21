Stepan Co (SCL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.20, from 1.7 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 84 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 56 cut down and sold equity positions in Stepan Co. The active investment managers in our database reported: 14.88 million shares, up from 14.83 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Stepan Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 51 Increased: 62 New Position: 22.

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) stake by 30.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 781,180 shares as Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB)’s stock declined 1.59%. The Johnston Asset Management Corp holds 1.82M shares with $171.16 million value, down from 2.60M last quarter. Hdfc Bank Ltd now has $82.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $102.8. About 811,261 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 0.29% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.4 PERCENT VERSUS 0.44 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS SOLD INR64.53B OF LOANS IN PRECEDING 12 MONTHS; 31/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CARRYING OUT ARRANGEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 15.4B RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS BY ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS, TIER Il CAPITAL BONDS AND LONG TERM BONDS; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS

More notable recent Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Immunomedics, Surmodics, PDF Solutions, Stepan, Express Scripts Holding, and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stepan: Why I Am Forgetting This Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stepan Co. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stepan Co. – A Defensive Graham Study – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 27, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $72.43. About 87,250 shares traded or 3.36% up from the average. Stepan Company (SCL) has declined 3.39% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – FOR FULL YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE BETWEEN $105 MLN AND $115 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – HAS APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 7 sales for $820,934 activity.

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Stepan Company for 110,316 shares. Piermont Capital Management Inc. owns 29,178 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 0.79% invested in the company for 12,845 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 0.77% in the stock. Wilen Investment Management Corp., a Florida-based fund reported 9,069 shares.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. It operates in three divisions: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. It has a 17.67 P/E ratio. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, including fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients, as well as emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products and industrial applications, such as latex systems, plastics, and composites.

Analysts await Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 23.58% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.06 per share. SCL’s profit will be $18.24 million for 22.35 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Stepan Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.03% negative EPS growth.