Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 55.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 4,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,910 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $262,000, down from 8,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $60.66. About 4.55M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 6,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,043 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.41M, up from 47,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.87. About 1.96 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CL shares while 441 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 607.72 million shares or 0.75% less from 612.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 948,864 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 43,632 are held by Ghp Investment Advsr. Panagora Asset Management owns 44,590 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mariner Wealth Advisors accumulated 0.02% or 5,237 shares. Weatherstone Cap Mngmt invested 0.28% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Middleton And Inc Ma holds 0.83% or 79,713 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 15,045 shares. Bush Odonnell Advsrs has 6.72% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 65,445 shares. Amica Mutual owns 28,672 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Parthenon Ltd Liability Co reported 31,718 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 76,055 are owned by Bartlett And Communication Limited Liability Company. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.81% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Rowland Company Invest Counsel Adv holds 3,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 31.52 million shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 2.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.75 per share. CL’s profit will be $633.15 million for 20.77 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.39% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $12.09 million activity. Marsili Daniel B sold 19,500 shares worth $1.28 million. JAKOBSEN HENNING I sold $68,060 worth of stock or 1,015 shares. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $978,572 was made by MOISON FRANCK J on Monday, August 13. Another trade for 120,000 shares valued at $7.89 million was made by HICKEY DENNIS J on Tuesday, August 14. 17,000 Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares with value of $1.11 million were sold by Shotts Philip G..

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $613.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Extended Etfmarket (VXF) by 4,938 shares to 9,654 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,128 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold DLTR shares while 184 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 210.02 million shares or 0.49% more from 208.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd holds 0.02% or 37,687 shares in its portfolio. Bright Rock Management Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 7,200 shares. Avenir invested in 520,340 shares. Strategic Fincl Serv reported 45,858 shares stake. Bessemer Gp holds 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 254 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% or 51,210 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0.12% or 2.28 million shares. Ellington Management Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 1.66 million shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Aperio Gru owns 98,382 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 127,584 shares stake. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Alkeon Capital Ltd owns 1.02M shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio.

