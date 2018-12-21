Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 91.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 49,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.10% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,345 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $123,000, down from 54,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $719.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 169,189 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 86.51% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 86.51% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 34.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 314 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 604 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $718,000, down from 918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $985. About 45,831 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.91% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $522.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 346,939 shares to 443,716 shares, valued at $22.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Washington Tr Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 24,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.27, from 1.75 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 8 investors sold EHTH shares while 32 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 18.01 million shares or 3.97% more from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 55,914 are held by Comml Bank Of America Corp De. 181,398 are held by Geode Cap. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 15,198 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 521 shares. Atika Mgmt Ltd reported 125,633 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 42,700 were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap Management Inc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 7,100 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Company reported 172,359 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Orbimed Advsr Llc has 1.61M shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 35,367 shares. Pnc Ser Gp Inc Inc stated it has 303 shares. Riverhead Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Victory Capital Inc reported 21,010 shares.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 260.75% or $2.79 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. EHTH’s profit will be $33.37M for 5.39 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.33 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -621.21% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. eHealth had 23 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 28 by Jefferies. The stock of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, April 26. Craig Hallum upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, April 29 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 31 by Bank of America. As per Friday, July 29, the company rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, October 19 with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, February 24. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, October 30. The rating was upgraded by Craig Hallum on Friday, August 5 to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 30 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $1.84 million activity. The insider MARKEL STEVEN A sold 200 shares worth $239,441. MARKEL ANTHONY F also sold $162,410 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares. 9 shares were bought by Crouch Nora N, worth $9,893 on Monday, November 5. 500 shares valued at $601,398 were sold by Whitt Richard R III on Wednesday, September 5. Lewis Lemuel E bought $274,125 worth of stock or 250 shares.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $7.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 222,156 shares to 486,784 shares, valued at $18.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bel Fuse Inc (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 12,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MKL shares while 135 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 10.17 million shares or 4.96% less from 10.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natl Pension holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 15,817 shares. Huntington Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 19 shares. Asset Management One reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Pacific Global holds 1,475 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors has 105 shares. 93,053 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Clarkston Cap Ltd holds 45,915 shares. The Illinois-based Archford Strategies Lc has invested 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Quantitative Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Vantage Inv Advisors Lc accumulated 43 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs invested in 0.37% or 6,953 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 320 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 1,300 shares. Investors owns 180,228 shares. The Illinois-based Rmb Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL).

