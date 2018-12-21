Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 42.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 3,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,155 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $457,000, down from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $97.7. About 10.68M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Farrell Sees China Committed to Opening Up: TOPLive; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase: 2017 CEO Pay Ratio 364 to 1; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Years (Video); 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 22/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan developed Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 03/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Announces Threshold Price, Initial Reference Price and Deemed Conversion Rate for Cash

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) by 11.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 18,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 144,468 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.77M, down from 163,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.75. About 707,136 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 31.68% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – BACKLOG VALUE AT SECOND-QUARTER END ROSE TO $6.36 BILLION; 11/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q EPS 72c; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers: Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Net $118M; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Toll Brothers’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C FROM 8C, EST. 8C

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. 1,150 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $125,281.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massachusetts-based Schwerin Boyle Cap Mngmt has invested 2.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). C M Bidwell & Associates has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gsa Capital Prns Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,355 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt has 1.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 205,174 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Co stated it has 58,848 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 1.63% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). American holds 4,319 shares. Twin Mgmt accumulated 308,189 shares. Lincluden Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.8% or 84,800 shares. Investment Advisors Ltd has invested 0.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cumberland Prns holds 4.89% or 454,072 shares. Orleans Capital Corporation La holds 1.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 22,511 shares. Lafayette Invests holds 0.53% or 13,673 shares.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Friday, October 6 with “Hold” rating. KBW upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $77 target in Monday, August 17 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105.0 target in Thursday, October 12 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, October 6. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, December 6 report. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Friday, January 15 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 4 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, September 7, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45B for 10.90 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $917.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C (NYSE:VAC) by 22,080 shares to 50,053 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 22,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Among 30 analysts covering Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Toll Brothers had 93 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, September 14 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, December 6, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, August 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 11 by Wood. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, May 23. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, November 2. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, December 6. The stock has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 26. Bank of America maintained Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) on Wednesday, August 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, December 6, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 selling transactions for $1.64 million activity. The insider Yearley Douglas C. Jr. sold $251,931. On Thursday, August 23 the insider BOEHNE EDWARD G sold $639,950. The insider BRAEMER RICHARD J sold $571,872. On Friday, December 14 SHAPIRO PAUL E sold $178,255 worth of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) or 5,539 shares.