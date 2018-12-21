Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased Catchmark Timber Tr Inc (CTT) stake by 89.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jpmorgan Chase & Company acquired 72,393 shares as Catchmark Timber Tr Inc (CTT)’s stock declined 33.83%. The Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 153,004 shares with $1.75M value, up from 80,611 last quarter. Catchmark Timber Tr Inc now has $346.62 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 595,363 shares traded or 43.30% up from the average. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 39.00% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 08/05/2018 – PORTUGAL REGULATOR ANACOM SAYS MAIL COMPANY CTT MUST CUT PRICES; 02/05/2018 – CTT 1Q REV. EU176.9M; 16/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS SAYS BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGAMENT NOW HOLDS 1.96 PCT OF VOTING RIGHTS IN CTT VS PREVIOUSLY STATED 4.85 PCT; 22/03/2018 – CatchMark Announces Exercise of Overallotment Option in Public Offering; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 11/04/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES CAIR™ VIP INFLIGHT HUMIDIFICATION ORDER FOR ONE BBJ MAX 8 FROM COMLUX; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS SEES 35 MLN EUROS OF CAPEX, PART OF WHICH RELATED TO OPERATIONAL TRANSFORMATION PLAN; 07/03/2018 – CTT SEES “SLIGHT” INCREASE IN REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems Announces Cair VIP Inflight Humidification Order for one BBJ MAX 8 from Comlux; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK – JOHN RASOR, CO’S CURRENT COO, TO TRANSITION TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT OF NEWLY FORMED JV COMPANY, WHICH TO BE NAMED TEXMARK TIMBER TREASURY

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 5.30M shares to 70.00M valued at $4.49 billion in 2018Q3. It also reduced Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) stake by 44,118 shares and now owns 19,252 shares. Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) was reduced too.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $321,437 activity. 500 CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) shares with value of $4,835 were bought by Barag Jerry. $1,457 worth of stock was bought by Solomon Lesley H on Thursday, December 6. MOSS DONALD S had bought 5,000 shares worth $40,200. Shares for $39,200 were bought by REITZ TODD on Thursday, December 13. The insider Davis Brian M bought 5,000 shares worth $40,800. Rubenstein Douglas bought $8,765 worth of stock. Shares for $40,200 were bought by FISHER PAUL S on Wednesday, December 12.

Among 2 analysts covering CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CatchMark Timber Trust had 2 analyst reports since November 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) on Monday, November 5 to “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: KLX Energy Services Rises Following Q3 Results; At Home Group Shares Slide – Benzinga” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CatchMark Timber Is Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on November 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “CatchMark to buy timberlands in Oregon, to sell southwest portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2018. More interesting news about CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CatchMark Timber: Asset Sales Propping Up Unsustainable EBITDA And Dividend; 60-100% Downside – Seeking Alpha” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CatchMark (CTT) Triple T Timberlands Acquisition – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 9 investors sold CTT shares while 41 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 34.50 million shares or 1.35% less from 34.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 35,230 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 477,972 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 37,161 shares. 95,701 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability. Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) for 22,576 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability owns 867,898 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) for 5.03 million shares. American Int Group Incorporated holds 0% or 32,587 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 1.14M shares. Granite Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 120,094 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has 19,615 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Los Angeles Equity Rech reported 0.01% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Pinnacle Associates Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 30,283 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

V Technology Co., Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of manufacturing, inspection, repair, measurement, macro inspection, and other systems for flat panel displays in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $. It also develops and sells systems for manufacturing solar cells and light emitting diodes. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm offers laser oscillator and autofocus devices, as well as maintenance services and parts.