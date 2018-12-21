Tremont Mortgage Trusthares of Benefici (NASDAQ:TRMT) had a decrease of 11.61% in short interest. TRMT’s SI was 23,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 11.61% from 26,700 shares previously. With 9,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Tremont Mortgage Trusthares of Benefici (NASDAQ:TRMT)’s short sellers to cover TRMT’s short positions. The SI to Tremont Mortgage Trusthares of Benefici’s float is 0.94%. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.51. About 1,925 shares traded. Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) has declined 36.85% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMT News: 25/04/2018 – Tremont Mortgage Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results; 16/04/2018 Tremont Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $18.1 Million Acquisition Bridge Loan Financing of Office Tower

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 6.69% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd acquired 11,362 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 181,110 shares with $20.72M value, up from 169,748 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $765.91B valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $99.76. About 44.77M shares traded or 17.15% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 29 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Citigroup. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $124 target in Tuesday, July 17 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 23 by Argus Research. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, September 7. The rating was reinitiated by Atlantic Securities on Monday, June 25 with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 20. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 20. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $125 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Private Wealth owns 38,494 shares. The Ohio-based Schulhoff has invested 0.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Salem Capital Mngmt reported 6.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ipg Investment Advisors accumulated 24,869 shares. Mark Asset Mngmt Corp reported 146,250 shares or 3.96% of all its holdings. 33,823 were accumulated by Telos Cap Mngmt. Metropolitan Life stated it has 1.47 million shares or 3.39% of all its holdings. Marathon Capital holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,548 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 33,525 shares. Night Owl Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 173,460 shares or 7.03% of its portfolio. Stewart & Patten Limited Company has invested 4.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Regis Mgmt Co Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,895 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management accumulated 3.09% or 36,830 shares. Moreover, Putnam Lc has 4.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Ltd invested 2.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. Capossela Christopher C sold $432,000 worth of stock. 36,500 shares were sold by Hogan Kathleen T, worth $4.06M on Thursday, November 8. Hood Amy also sold $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares. Shares for $2.15M were sold by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31. 203,418 shares valued at $21.70 million were sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 5,202 shares to 315,472 valued at $29.70M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) stake by 6,740 shares and now owns 159,140 shares. Franklin Finl Network Inc was reduced too.

