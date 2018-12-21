Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 35.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.49 million, up from 22,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $92.8. About 783,706 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has declined 12.36% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets

Lynch & Associates decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 7.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,607 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.09M, down from 38,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $88.04. About 4.90 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 30/05/2018 – Lowe’s bans paint strippers after protest campaign; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $893,828 activity. 15,735 shares were sold by CROOM MARSHALL A, worth $1.80 million. On Friday, November 23 ROGERS BRIAN C bought $880,200 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lowe’s Companies Inc. had 124 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, November 22 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Friday, May 20 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, May 24 with “Hold”. As per Thursday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Telsey Advisory Group. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $115 target in Monday, October 15 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 23 report. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 5 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital upgraded Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, January 5 to “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, January 2 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”.

Lynch & Associates, which manages about $302.80M and $296.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5,971 shares to 138,222 shares, valued at $7.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stoc (ITOT) by 4,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.30M for 28.22 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.31% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Victory Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 21,451 shares. Inv House Ltd Liability Com reported 1,800 shares stake. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability has 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1,272 shares. Community Financial Bank Na holds 0.35% or 15,469 shares in its portfolio. 1,986 are held by First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 905,383 shares. Ledyard Bank accumulated 58,731 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Exchange Mgmt Incorporated reported 7,142 shares. 36,194 were reported by Weiss Multi. Cohen & Steers Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 160,894 shares. Davidson Kempner Management Lp holds 0.67% or 287,500 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 217,884 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 28 investors sold KSU shares while 173 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 84.45 million shares or 1.44% less from 85.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 7,457 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). First Interstate Retail Bank holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited stated it has 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 685 are owned by Dubuque Commercial Bank And Trust. Axa owns 453,041 shares. Da Davidson And Company holds 9,390 shares. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Cap has 1.71% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Moreover, Korea Invest Corporation has 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks has 0.2% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Whittier Of Nevada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Honeywell Inc accumulated 103,300 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Consolidated Investment Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,000 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Ledyard Retail Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). First City Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 3,025 shares.

Among 26 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Kansas City Southern had 101 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KSU in report on Monday, July 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) earned “Underperform” rating by CLSA on Thursday, May 19. As per Monday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Friday, April 6 with “Equal-Weight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Tuesday, July 11 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 2. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 25. UBS maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Monday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, December 16. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 27.

