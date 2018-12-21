Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 95.42% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp acquired 25,000 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 26.02%. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 51,200 shares with $4.09 million value, up from 26,200 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $39.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.34. About 5.34 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC: ECONOMY NEEDS NEW IMPETUS OF INCREASED LENDING; 22/03/2018 – BOE Mar Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS ON MPC MEETING CHANGE ON WEBSITE; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY, TEXAS CITY REFINERIES BACK TO NORMAL OPS AFTER POWER DISRUPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent; 03/04/2018 – New-Look Nigerian MPC May Make the Same Rates Call as Before

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 80.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 100,736 shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 19.66%. The Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 24,264 shares with $715,000 value, down from 125,000 last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $234.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 73.85M shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: BROKERAGE FLOWS ROSE FOR FIRST TIME IN YRS IN 1Q18; 30/05/2018 – BofA’s Subramanian Doesn’t See Italy as Hit to U.S. Equities (Video); 20/04/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – US pension funds allege collusion in Mexico public debt market; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in the Unregistered Sales of Securities

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 9 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Wednesday, October 3 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MPC in report on Tuesday, November 20 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Friday, October 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $110 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, October 16, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Thursday, December 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased Sprague Res Lp (NYSE:SRLP) stake by 37,300 shares to 675,649 valued at $18.21M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) stake by 483,983 shares and now owns 3.64M shares. Approach Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AREX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold MPC shares while 306 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 289 raised stakes. 385.13 million shares or 7.58% more from 358.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Investors Pa has 0.16% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 4,836 shares. Amg Funds has invested 1.85% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Art Ltd has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Community National Bank Na holds 0.01% or 344 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 17,526 were accumulated by Charter Trust. Bp Pcl reported 180,000 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. National Bank Of The West has 72,461 shares. Polaris Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.73% stake. Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% stake. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp Ny holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 76,050 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp Inc Inc invested in 34,389 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gulf Intll Retail Bank (Uk) Limited has 154,872 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 358,614 were accumulated by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $372,990 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $155,500 were bought by DAVIS STEVEN A on Monday, November 19.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Danger Lurks for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon considers combining its Permian crude pipeline with Exxon-Plains JV – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Will The Rally Of Marathon Petroleum Resume? – Seeking Alpha” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Becomes Refining Juggernaut – Seeking Alpha” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum: Not Done Yet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2018.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 36.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28 billion for 9.32 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America: Bulls Vs. Bears – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America: Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Despite Bad News, Bank of America Stock Still Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMZN, GE, BAC, GOOGL – Investorplace.com” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BofAML tops 2018 IPO league tables – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.