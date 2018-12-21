Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 2.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 70,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.17 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.39M, up from 3.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 71,424 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 33.94% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 8.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 5,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,586 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.53M, down from 63,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $64.93. About 5.94 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.92% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 43,029 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd holds 0.88% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 29,103 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 156,199 shares. Fiera Capital reported 1.17M shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Green Square Capital Ltd Co invested in 0.07% or 6,396 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp invested in 0% or 34 shares. D E Shaw And Com has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Pa stated it has 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Eastern Commercial Bank stated it has 210,841 shares. First Fin In has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust has 0.21% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hsbc Public Limited stated it has 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Infant Ibuprofen Recall Hits Walmart, CVS, Family Dollar Stores – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Check Out This New Move By CVS – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Infant ibuprofen recall at Walmart, CVS, Family Dollar – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Love CVS Health Shares Following Aetna Deal (NYSE:CVS)(NYSE:AET) – Benzinga” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 28 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. CVS Health had 85 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, July 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 11 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Monday, September 17 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 7 by Loop Capital. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Thursday, December 17. Goldman Sachs initiated CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Thursday, November 29. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $8700 target. On Friday, January 22 the stock rating was initiated by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. Leerink Swann maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8500 target in Tuesday, April 10 report. Citigroup maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, May 9 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 3.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $6.93 million activity. $642,300 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by Hourican Kevin on Monday, August 27. Denton David M had sold 25,159 shares worth $2.02 million. 14,229 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $1.17M were sold by Brennan Troyen A. Another trade for 21,534 shares valued at $1.72 million was made by Bisaccia Lisa on Monday, October 1.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.75B for 7.62 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Dividend Stocks to Stay Away From — and 1 Worth Buying – The Motley Fool” on June 05, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “An $11,625 Investment in This Dividend Stock Could Generate More Than $1,200 in Annual Income Within 5 Years – The Motley Fool” published on April 07, 2018, Fool.com published: “ExxonMobilâ€™s Proposed Permian Oil Pipeline Takes Another Step Forward – The Motley Fool” on September 29, 2018. More interesting news about Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Summit Midstream: A Promising Future For This High-Yielding MLP – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Summit Midstream Partners, LP Extends Open Season for Double E Natural Gas Pipeline Connecting Northern Delaware Basin to Waha Hub – PR Newswire” with publication date: September 14, 2018.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 142,830 shares to 9.99 million shares, valued at $677.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 483,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.64M shares, and cut its stake in Enviva Partners Lp.

Among 10 analysts covering Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Summit Midstream Partners had 43 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 3 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 24. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, March 10 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 11 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Sunday, April 22. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SMLP in report on Tuesday, June 12 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Wednesday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Wednesday, August 29.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $521,909 activity. Shares for $48,012 were sold by Degeyter Brock M on Monday, September 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 6 investors sold SMLP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 31.09 million shares or 3.79% less from 32.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny has invested 0.34% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Tower Rech Lc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 31,400 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0% or 547,845 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 37,701 shares. 500,000 are held by Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd has invested 0.02% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 166,200 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) or 76,289 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 154,445 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 800,392 shares. Advisory Rech has 0.07% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 279,950 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Brookfield Asset has invested 0.11% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP).